Kansas State junior Arthur Kaluma declares for 2024 NBA draft

Kansas State Wildcats junior Arthur Kaluma declared for the 2024 NBA draft ahead of the early entry deadline on Saturday after one season with the program.

Kaluma was an All-Big 12 honorable mention after averaging 14.4 points, seven rebounds and two assists on 42.7% shooting from the field in 33 games. He ranked fifth in the conference in minutes, averaging 34.5 per game.

The 6-foot-7 forward registered six 20-point games, including a season-high 28 points, 10 rebounds and four assists on Feb. 24 in a win over BYU. He was seventh in the Big 12 in double-doubles (5) and ninth in free throws (118).

Kaluma played his first two years in college at Creighton before transferring to Kansas State in June 2023. He helped lead the Bluejays to 47 wins and two appearances in the NCAA Tournament, including a run to the Elite Eight two years ago.

The 22-year-old tested the pre-draft process last year and ultimately decided to return to school. He capitalized on a larger role with the Wildcats this past season, reaching career highs in points (475), rebounds (231), assists and steals (27) and 3-pointers (51).

Kaluma isn’t projected to be drafted. However, he will be able to improve his draft positioning in team interviews and workouts over the pre-draft process. He could also be invited to compete in the G League Elite Camp or draft combine next month in Chicago, Illinois.

The 2024 NBA draft will take place June 26-27 in New York City.

Story originally appeared on Rookie Wire