Kansas State football tight end Ben Sinnott sees Washington Commanders as a perfect fit

Kansas State football tight end Ben Sinnott learned early in the process leading up to the 2024 NFL Draft that in the Washington Commanders organization he found a kindred spirit.

That is why, when the call came in two-thirds of the way through the second round Friday night he was more relieved than surprised. As the No. 53 overall pick by the Commanders, he landed with a team that shared his vision for what the tight end position should be.

"Man, I'm so excited. This is an organization that I've been really hoping to get taken by, and I couldn't be more grateful for this opportunity," Sinnott said later during a media conference call. "I think the fit is perfect."

The Commanders certainly did their homework on Sinnott, the first K-State tight end picked since Shad Meier went to Tennessee in the 2001 draft. He met with team officials at both at the Senior Bowl and NFL Combine, plus had a Zoom conversation with tight ends coach David Raih.

Kansas State junior tight end Ben Sinnott (34) celebrates a touchdown during the first quarter of Saturday's Sunflower Showdown against Kansas inside David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium.

"I think it's very like-minded people," Sinnott said. "Coach Raih, we clicked very easily, had very similar values, and I just felt very comfortable instantly.

"I love what coach (Kliff) Kingsbury does. I've heard fantastic things about coach (Dan) Quinn."

Quinn is starting his first year as Commanders head coach and he brought former Arizona Cardinals and Texas Tech head coach Kingsbury on board as offensive coordinator.

Sinnott's draft stock shot up after his performances in the Senior Bowl and at the combine. He already was on the Commanders' radar after catching 49 passes for 676 yards and six touchdowns last year as fourth-year junior. He broke out as a receiver in 2022 with 31 receptions for 447 yards and four scores.

Another plus for Sinnott, the Big 12 coaches' all-conference selection at fullback each of the last two years, is his ability to line up as a blocker in the backfield. K-State also used him both in the slot and split out wide, making him a matchup nightmare in the passing game.

Sinnott is looking for more of the same in the NFL.

"The amount of things I can do is unlimited," he said. "With my alignments, with what K-State trusted me with, I think coach Kingsbury is going to have a lot of fun with what he can do and with where he can put me, so I'm excited.

"I'm beyond pumped to be in a system like this."

Washington signed 11-year veteran tight end Zach Ertz to a one-year contract in March, which should take some pressure off Sinnott while he learns the ropes. He also is breaking in with LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels, the No. 2 overall pick in the draft.

"Man, I'm so excited," Sinnott said of playing with Daniels. "I actually threw with him a few times in California. We trained together, so we've been building a little bit of chemistry since that.

"He's a hell of an athlete. He's such a great player and a great guy."

So, now that he is a Commander, what does the 6-foot-4, 250-pound Sinnott think he brings to the table?

"I just think first a weapon that is going to make plays ever time he touches the ball," Sinnott said. "One that's going to do what he needs to do in the run game and be that big athlete and create mismatches in the pass game.

"I'm pumped to show Commanders fans what I can do and what kind of connection that me and Jayden will have."

