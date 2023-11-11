Kansas State football score updates vs. Baylor in Big 12 matchup

MANHATTAN — Kansas State football will try to bounce back from a tough overtime loss to No. 6-ranked Texas last week when Baylor visits Bill Snyder Family Stadium for the Wildcats' next-to-last home game.

The Wildcats came back from a 20-point deficit to force overtime at Texas, only to fall, 33-30. At 6-3 overall and 4-2 in the Big 12, K-State must win out to have any chance to advance to the conference championship, and even then the tiebreakers do not look favorable.

Baylor (3-6, 2-4) has lost its last two games, but is 2-0 on the road this season. The Bears have not lost to K-State in Manhattan since 2017.

Follow along below for live scoring updates.

Related: Kansas State football vs. Baylor: Scouting report, prediction

Related: Kansas State football wide receivers a bright spot in the Wildcats' overtime loss to Texas

Kansas State game time, TV channel, betting odds vs. Baylor

KICKOFF: 2 p.m.

TV: ESPN+/Big 12 Now

BETTING ODDS: Kansas State by 21

Kansas State 2-for-2 and regains the lead

Kansas State's second possession results in a second score with the Wildcats driving 56 yards in eight plays and scoring on a 14-yard pass from Will Howard to Ben Sinnott, who was all alone in the back center of the end zone for a 14-0 lead.

Howard now is tied for Kansas State career touchdown lead.

Baylor answers immediately to tie it at 7-7

Baylor's first possession was even more efficient than K-State's as the Bears marched 72 yards in just five plays, with Blake Shapen hitting Dawson Pendergrass for 13 yards out of the backfield for thge score.

We're tied at 7-7 with 8:02 left in the first quarter.

Kansas State opens with long drive to lead 7-0

Kansas State got the ball first and immediately went to work, driving 81 yards in 12 plays and taking 4:30 off the clock.

Will Howard hits DJ Giddens with an 18-yard screen pass for the score. Howard was 5 of 7 for 54 yards on the drive and Giddens had 27 rushing yards on five carries.

Baylor defers and K-State gets the ball

Baylor won the pregame coin toss and deferred. As usual, K-State gets the ball first.

Fall football weather in Manhattan

Weather conditions prior to kickoff were 51 degrees under cloudy skies with a 6 mph from the east-northeast.

Michael Bishop brings on the Cats

Former Kansas State All-America quarterback Michael Bishop, who has been elected to the College Football Hall of Fame, had the honor of opening the locker room gate for the Wildcats to take the field before the Baylor game. Bishop also is a member of the Wildcats' ring of honor.

Arne Green is based in Salina and covers Kansas State University sports for the Gannett network. He can be reached at agreen@gannett.com or on Twitter at @arnegreen.

This article originally appeared on Topeka Capital-Journal: Kansas State football score updates vs. Baylor in Big 12 matchup