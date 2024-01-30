Kansas State basketball score updates vs. Oklahoma in Big 12 matchup at Bramlage Coliseum

MANHATTAN — Kansas State's basketball team and No. 24-ranked Oklahoma both should be highly motivated when they meet Tuesday night at Bramlage Coliseum.

The Wildcats (14-5, 4-3 Big 12) and Sooners (15-5, 3-4) both lost twice last week, K-State to Iowa State (78-67) and Houston (74-52) on the road, while OU went 0-2 at home against Texas (75-60) and Texas Tech (85-84).

With the two losses, K-State dropped from the top of the Big 12 standings into a tie for fourth. The Wildcats are 3-0 at home in conference play.

Oklahoma's leading scorers are Javian McCollum with 14.3 points per game and Otega Oweh with 13.9. For K-State, Cam Carter averages 16.3 points, Arthur Kaluma 15.0 and Tylor Perry 14.0.

Related: Kansas State basketball coach Jerome Tang eager to put a pair of road incidents behind him

Related: Houston's defense never let Kansas State basketball off the mat in 74-52 blowout loss

Kansas State game time, TV channel, betting odds tonight vs. Oklahoma

TIPOFF: 7 p.m.

TV: ESPN+/Big 12 Now

BETTING ODDS: Kansas State by 2.5

Kansas State basketball score updates vs. Oklahoma State

Follow Arne Green's timeline on X, formerly Twitter, here for live score updates throughout the game.

Tweets by arnegreen

Arne Green is based in Salina and covers Kansas State University sports for the Gannett network. He can be reached at agreen@gannett.com or on Twitter at @arnegreen.

This article originally appeared on Topeka Capital-Journal: Kansas State basketball live score updates vs. Oklahoma