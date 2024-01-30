Here's how to watch Kansas State basketball vs. Oklahoma on TV, stream or listen on radio

MANHATTAN — After a painful two-game road trip last week, Kansas State basketball is back at home Tuesday night to face Oklahoma in another Big 12 test at Bramlage Coliseum.

The Wildcats (14-6, 4-3 Big 12) are coming off a 74-52 blowout loss at Houston on Saturday and also dropped a 78-67 decision to Iowa State last Wednesday to fall out of first place in the conference. They now face a third straight nationally ranked opponent in No. 24 Oklahoma (15-5, 3-4), although the Sooners suffered two losses of their own last week — both at home, not less — to Texas (75-60) and Texas Tech (85-84).

K-State has been plagued all season by turnovers, averaging 15 per game, and their turnover margin in the past three games against Oklahoma State, Iowa State and Houston is a combined minus-12. But coach Jerome Tang said Monday he is more concerned about the fact that over the same three games the Wildcats have been outrebounded on the offensive end, 38-17, and have been outscored from the free-throw line, 63-34.

Kansas State forward Arthur Kaluma (24) drives the ball against Houston's Emanuel Sharp (21) during last Saturday's game at Fertitta Center in Houston.

For Oklahoma, which averages 78.6 points per game and allows 66.6, Javian McCollum is the leading scorer at 14.3 points, with Otega Oweh adding 13.9. Cam Carter leads K-State with a 16.3-point average, while Arthur Kaluma averages 15 and Tylor Perry 14.

Here's everything you need to know about Kansas State's game vs. Oklahoma, including time, TV and streaming info and more:

What channels are Kansas State vs. Oklahoma on?

TV channel: ESPN+/Big 12 Now

Livestream: ESPN+, FUBO (free trial)

Radio: K-State Sports Network

Kansas State vs. Oklahoma start time

When: 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 30

Where: Bramlage Coliseum in Manhattan

Kansas State vs. Oklahoma betting odds

Spread: Kansas State by 3

Over/under: 138.5 points

Who are the TV announcers for K-State vs. Oklahoma?

Mark Neely (play-by-play) and King McClure (analyst) will have the call.

