Kansas State basketball live score updates vs. Central Florida in Big 12 opener

MANHATTAN — Kansas State plays host to Central Florida on Saturday at Bramlage Coliseum in the Big 12 Conference opener for both teams.

K-State, 10-3, won its last two nonconference games, including a come-from-behind 62-55 victory over Chicago State on Tuesday. Central Florida, 9-3, has won three straight, the most recent a 98-54 blowout of Bethune-Cookman on Dec. 29.

Kansas State suffered a setback before the Chicago State game, when guard Ques Glover reinjured his knee and had surgery Wednesday, most likely ending his season. The Wildcats are led in scoring by Cam Carter with 16.5 points per game, Arthur Kaluma with 15.2 points and 8.6 rebounds, and Tylor Perry with 15 points and 5.4 assists.

Junior guards Jaylin Sellers (18.6 ppg) and Darius Johnson (14.3) are UCF's leading scorers.

TIPOFF: 5 p.m.

TV: ESPN2

BETTING ODDS: Not available

