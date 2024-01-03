Kansas State basketball forward Taj Manning takes advantage of opportunity in Wildcat win

MANHATTAN — Kansas State basketball coach Jerome Tang still isn't sure what role Taj Manning ultimately will play this season for his team.

As the Wildcats prepare for their Big 12 opener this weekend, Manning's opportunities have been sporadic at best. His effort, on the other hand, remains consistent.

That is why, with his team struggling in its final nonconference tune-up against Chicago State on Tuesday night at Bramlage Coliseum, Tang didn't hesitate in going to the 6-foot-7 redshirt freshman when big men David N'Guessan and Will McNair got in foul trouble.

"We needed energy, and I knew he would bring energy," Tang said of Manning, who responded with four points and three rebounds in a season-high 14 1/2 minutes of the Wildcats' 62-55 victory.

So, what convinced Tang to go with Manning over true freshman Macaleab Rich or center Jerrell Colbert? Mainly a selfless act that in preparation for the game that told him it was time.

"This week coming back (from Christmas break), Ques (Glover) was practicing most of the time, and so minutes in practice were cut down for some guys," Tang said about the return of veteran guard Glover from a knee injury. "And Taj could have stood on the side and sulked.

"Instead, he sent a text message to (assistant coach) Anthony Winchester, who had the scout, and asked him if he could be on scout team. So, you've got a dude, a scholarship guy, who says, 'I'm going to volunteer to be on scout team to help my team in any way I can.' And so, because of that, he was ready. He was ready for this."

Manning, a Kansas City, Missouri, native who played his senior year of high school in Indiana, was the only member of previous coach Bruce Weber's final recruiting class to stay on board after Tang got the job in March of 2022. Since redshirting last year, he has tried to make the most of any chance he could to get on the floor.

Kansas State forward Taj Manning (15) dunks the ball during the second half of Tuesday's game against Chicago State at Bramlage Coliseum.

"My whole mindset coming in was, every game I never know if I'm going to get in or not, so I'm always trying to stay locked in mentally," Manning said. "I don't want to mentally check out and then my name is called, and I go out there and stink it up.

"Every game, whether I'm going to get in or not, I'm mentally locked in, so like tonight if my number does get called, I'm ready."

It had been six games since Manning's number was last called, a nine-minute stint in the Wildcats' 100-56 blowout victory over Central Arkansas on Nov. 22. In three appearances totaling 26 minutes, he had score three points and grabbed seven rebounds.

But after playing four minutes in the first half against Chicago State — K-State trailed 30-27 at the break — he got 10 1/2 minutes in the second period and responded two big baskets down the stretch, including a thunderous dunk with a minute left to give the Wildcats a nine-point cushion.

"Four minutes in the first half, it changed the energy," Tang said. "The stat sheet might have said one rebound, but just his four minutes out there changed it.

"He was ready. He didn't sulk, he didn't pout, he just keeps working. And I don't know what it's going to look like moving forward for him, but I know that you can count on a guy like that in the long run."

Manning's contribution didn't go unnoticed by his teammates, either.

"Not a lot of people would offer to be on scout team," said forward Arthur Kaluma, who had a double-double with 14 points and 13 rebounds in the game. "And for him to be able to go out there have the courage and the selflessness that he has and then being able to come out here producing — plus-12 when he's on the court — that's amazing.

"I'm super proud of my guy. I know that this is just the start of something special for him, so I'm happy he's on my team. On our team."

Arne Green is based in Salina and covers Kansas State University sports for the Gannett network. He can be reached at agreen@gannett.com or on Twitter at @arnegreen.

