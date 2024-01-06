Here's how to watch Kansas State basketball's Big 12 opener against Central Florida

MANHATTAN — The nonconference portion of the season is over, and Kansas State basketball tips off its Big 12 schedule Saturday against league newcomer Central Florida at Bramlage Coliseum.

The Wildcats bring a 10-3 record into the conference opener after rallying to beat Chicago State, 62-55, on Tuesday. UCF comes in at 9-3 and on a three-game winning streak after pounding Bethune-Cookman at home, 98-54, on Dec. 29.

K-State is led in scoring by guard Cam Carter with 16.5 points per game, with forward Arthur adding 15.2 points and team-best 8.6 rebounds, while point guard Tylor Perry adds 15 points and 5.4 assists. For Central Florida, guard Jaylin Sellers averages 18.6 points and fellow junior Darius Johnson 14.3, with 7-foot senior Ibrahima Diallo contributing 6.1 rebounds off the bench.

Here's where fans can tune in to watch, stream or listen to the game:

How to watch Kansas State basketball vs. Central Florida

When: 5 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 6

Where: Bramlage Coliseum in Manhattan

TV: ESPN2

Livestream: ESPN app (subscribe here)

Radio: K-State Sports Network

Who are the TV announcers for K-State vs. UCF?

Mark Neely (play-by-play) and Tim Welsh (analyst) will have the call.

