Kansas State basketball comeback falls short again in loss to Texas to run skid to three

No one can question Kansas State basketball's resilience.

Unfortunately for the Wildcats, it once again was too little, too late.

The Wildcats cut a 12-point deficit to four in the final three-plus minutes, but again came up short on the road as they dropped a 62-56 decision to Texas on Monday night in Big 12 Conference play at Moody Center in Austin, Texas.

The loss, their third straight and seventh in the last eight games, dropped the Wildcats to 15-11 overall and 5-8 in the Big 12. Texas improved to 17-9 with a 6-7 league record.

The Wildcats trailed 54-42 with 3:21 left, when Dai Dai Ames was ejected for a flagrant foul on Texas' Kadin Shedrick. But two Cam Carter free throws with 50.3 seconds left trimmed it to 56-52 before the Longhorns closed it out.

For K-State, Arthur Kaluma led the way with 15 points, followed by Tylor Perry with 13 and David N'Guessan with 12. Kaluma and N'Guessan each had seven rebounds.

For Texas, Dylan Disu led all scorers with 20 points.

Here are three takeaways from the Wildcats' final Big 12 regular-season game against Texas.

Kansas State coach Jerome Tang encourages his team during the first half on Monday night against Texas at Moody Center in Austin, Texas.

Arthur Kaluma comes to life

After missing seven of his first eight shots, and going 2-for-10 in the first half, Kaluma after intermission, knocked down a pair of 3-pointers — one of them a four-point play, to keep the Wildcats in it.

Kaluma was 4 of 16 from the floor, but hit all five of his free throws and also had seven rebounds.

K-State changes it up defensively

K-State coach Jerome Tang tried a little of everything defensively to slow down Texas in the first half, giving the Longhorns a variety of zone looks, including a triangle-and-two, on Max Abmas and Dylan Disu.

It worked relatively well as the Longhorns shot 32.3% on the way to a 27-22 halftime advantage.

The Wildcats returned to their signature man-to-man in the second period.

Wildcats' 3-point woes continue in first half

After going 1-for-15 from 3-point range in Saturday's loss to TCU, things did not improve in the first half against Texas as the Wildcats were 1 of 10 at the break. Things improved in the second half, but they still finished at just 5-for-19.

Perry, who was shut out behind the arc for the first time all season in the TCU game, had the Wildcats' only first-half make and hit two more to start the second period. But before Arthur Kaluma finally connected withg 6:36, the rest of the team was 0-for-9.

Kaluma knocked down another one with 2:41 to go and was fouled for a four-point play.

