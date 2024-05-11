Kansas Jayhawks have top 10 hoops transfer class according to one recruiting service

Kansas, which may or may not add a fourth player from the NCAA men’s basketball transfer portal in the coming weeks, currently ranks No. 6 nationally in 247Sports.com’s team ranking of transfer additions.

The Jayhawks thus far in the portal have landed perimeter players AJ Storr, formerly of Wisconsin, Zeke Mayo, formerly of South Dakota State, and Rylan Griffen, formerly of Alabama.

Arkansas and its four transfers is No. 1 in the team rankings thus far, according to 247Sports.com, followed by Indiana (four transfers), St. John’s (3), West Virginia (6) and Kentucky (5).

Alabama (4 players) is right behind KU at No. 7, followed by Michigan (6), UCLA (6), Memphis (6). Missouri, which has four incoming transfers, is ranked 11th nationally. Kansas State which has five incoming transfers is ranked No. 22.

“Kansas was positioned inside the top 5 of the transfer portal team rankings before losing one of its commits. Former Florida guard Riley Kugel will not play for the Jayhawks and opted to reopen his recruitment as he receives interest from other high-major programs,” wrote Cody Nagel of 247Sports.com.

“The Kansas backcourt is still loaded with three incoming transfers locked in, including former Wisconsin standout AJ Storr, who ranks as the No. 4 overall transfer prospect of the cycle. A two-time transfer, Storr led the Badgers with 16.8 points per game this past season. Former Alabama sophomore Rylan Griffen (rated as No. 40 overall transfer by 247Sports.com; Mayo is No. 26) played a key role in the run to the Final Four with 11.2 points per game while shooting 45.4% from the field and 39.2% from 3-point range.”

In ESPN.com’s player rankings, Storr is the No. 4 prospect nationally, Griffen No. 22 and Mayo No. 25. And in Rivals.com’s transfer player rankings Mayo is No. 4 overall, Storr No. 11 and Griffen No. 55.

Two portal players who have KU on their list of prospective schools are BYU’s Jaxson Robinson (No. 17 by ESPN; No. 36 by 247Sports.com) and Miami’s Wooga Poplar (No. 18 by ESPN, No. 19 by 247Sports.com).

Nagel also commented on Missouri’s class of transfers: “After matching its lowest single-season win total (eight) in almost 60 years and going winless against SEC opponents, Missouri is in desperate need of upgrades to its roster ahead of the 2024-25 campaign,” he wrote. “The Tigers already have a quartet of four-star transfers committed, including former Duke power forward Mark Mitchell and Iowa veteran point guard Tony Perkins. Third-year head coach Dennis Gates also secured a top-15 high school recruiting class that could help Missouri get things turned around after a dismal season.”

Mitchell is ranked No. 17 on 247Sports.com’s top transfer list and No. 40 by ESPN. Perkins is No 56 by 247Sports and No. 36 by ESPN. Future Tiger Marques Warrick is No. 130 and Jacob Crews No. 149 by 247Sports.

Kansas State’s individual rankings in its transfer class of 2024: Dug McDaniel (No. 57 nationally by 247; No. 43 by ESPN), Brendan Hausen (No. 155 by 247), Baye Fall (No. 171 by 247), Max Jones (No. 366 by 247) and CJ Jones (No. 431 by 247).

KU currently has 12 scholarship players on the 2024-25 roster. Teams are allowed 13 scholarship players in accordance with NCAA rules.