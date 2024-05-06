Kansas Jayhawks coach Bill Self believes Johnny Furphy will remain in NBA Draft

Don’t expect Kansas forward Johnny Furphy to return to the Jayhawks next season.

At least, that’s what KU coach Bill Self believes.

Self explained Monday why he doesn’t expect the Australian forward to return to KU after he declared for the 2024 NBA Draft in mid-April.

“It’s going to be a monster of a league” @KUHoops coach Bill Self joined @TheAndyKatz to speak on Kansas’ offseason and the strength of the new look @Big12Conference pic.twitter.com/SW5w0pMT4C — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) May 6, 2024

“Johnny probably had a better freshman year than what anyone would ever imagine,” Self told Andy Katz of NCAA.com. “Chances are, I think he will probably stay in the draft because I think he will go in the first round.”

Furphy, who played this past season at KU, has spent the past few weeks in Chicago training with other draft-eligible players represented by Priority Sports. The NBA Draft Combine is set for May 12-19 in Chicago.

Furphy and fellow KU teammate Kevin McCullar received invites to the event. Multiple NBA mock drafts currently project both as late first-round picks.

Furphy averaged 9.0 points and 4.8 rebounds and was voted to the Big 12’s all-freshman team last season.

He was an early draft entrant, meaning that he has until 10:59 p.m. Central Time on May 29 to withdraw his name from consideration. If he does so, he will retain his college eligibility.

His father, Richard Furphy, told The Star last week that his son is keeping a potential door open for a return to KU next season. The elder Furphy said the decision will come down to a variety of different things.

“It’s a lot about fit as much as it is a number — maybe more so,” Richard said. “We haven’t really had any feedback on what it’s looking like, so it’s too early to say on how the decision will get made.”

Riley Kugel’s future uncertain

Self also provided an update on former Florida guard Riley Kugel, who verbally committed to the Jayhawks in late March but has yet to sign with KU officially.

Kugel averaged 9.2 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game for the Gators last season.

“We also got a commitment from a young man from Florida, Riley Kugel,” Self said. “It’s up-in-the air whether or not Riley will come ...”