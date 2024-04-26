Kansas high school softball: Highlighting 200 of the top players in the Wichita area
With the 2024 Kansas high school softball season underway, The Eagle has compiled a list to highlight some of the top players from the Wichita area.
The list is not necessarily the best 200 players, rather a collection of the top players to highlight the talent from more than 60 teams in the Wichita area. The list was based on coaches’ feedback, current season statistics (when available), team success and past postseason recognition.
Here is a list of the complete team previews with even more players listed.
List of 150 top softball players in Wichita area
Note: List is sorted in alphabetical order.
Class 6A players to watch
Alayna Alvarez, Wichita Northwest senior
Ana Amador, Wichita North sophomore
Abigail Araiza, Campus senior
Ava Baker, Campus senior
Brooklyn Benoit, Wichita Northwest sophomore
Ava Boden, Derby junior
Addy Canfield, Derby senior
Carsen Carpenter, Derby junior
Lillian Clements, Campus freshman
Emerleigh Cooper, Campus freshman
Karlie Demel, Derby sophomore
Kyler Demel, Derby senior
Yulisa Herrera-Trejo, Wichita North junior
Lilly Hoffman, Wichita Northwest sophomore
Raegan Jackson, Derby junior
Paige Jacobs, Wichita Southeast sophomore
Jaime Jimenez, Wichita Heights junior
Amiyah Jones, Wichita West freshman
Avery Kelley, Derby senior
Charlotte Kerbs, Maize junior
Kylie Phillips, Wichita East senior
Brynley Smith, Maize senior
Gabrielle Stauffer, Campus senior
Joslynn Stiglitz, Maize sophomore
Kia Stokes, Wichita Northwest senior
Kam Stubbs, Wichita Northwest junior
Grace Swart, Maize sophomore
Hadley Topping, Maize junior
Isabel Velazquez-Wallace, Wichita North sophomore
Jessica Velazquez-Wallace, Wichita North junior
Hayden Wettstein, Wichita Heights junior
Londyn Ysidro, Campus senior
Class 5A players to watch
Kailee Abasolo, Valley Center sophomore
Aiyana Anthony, Andover Central junior
Kelsey Barscewski, Andover Central freshman
Gracie Bezdek, Kapaun Mt. Carmel sophomore
Sadie Bowyer, Goddard junior
Kylie Cartwright, Kapaun Mt. Carmel junior
Paige Cassiday, Arkansas City sophomore
Brodie Christensen, Andover junior
Allie Conard, Andover junior
Peyton Converse, Andover Central freshman
Kinslee Cottner, Maize South freshman
Kohlbie Craft, Hutchinson sophomore
Alyssa Crumbliss, Valley Center senior
Kaylee Davis, Andover Central junior
Kinley Davis, Maize South sophomore
Ava Fink, Kapaun Mt. Carmel senior
Karlee Ford, Eisenhower senior
Emily Freeby, Valley Center sophomore
Karlie George, Eisenhower junior
Kylie Hahn, Eisenhower freshman
Charlie Hoffman, Kapaun Mt. Carmel junior
Madi Jennings, Arkansas City senior
Natalie Klenda, Goddard senior
Abby Kontz, Newton senior
Chavi Krehbiel, Newton junior
Lizzy Lassley, Maize South junior
Grace Marciano, Hutchinson senior
Ani Marcotte, Bishop Carroll senior
Lilly Martin, Bishop Carroll junior
Olivia Navarro, Bishop Carroll junior
Allyson Orth, Bishop Carroll sophomore
Aubrey Pate, Eisenhower senior
Khloe Perkins, Goddard senior
Abreya Perry, Valley Center sophomore
Izzy Pfannenstiel, Bishop Carroll sophomore
Sariah Potter, Goddard sophomore
Cambell Riordan, Bishop Carroll senior
Paige Smith, Arkansas City senior
Jenna Sokoll, Maize South senior
Sophie Stockam, Maize South junior
Keira Stripling, Bishop Carroll freshman
Taylin Tabor, Andover Central junior
Morgan Thatcher, Valley Center senior
Kiley Thornquist, Maize South sophomore
Kinlee Unruh, Newton sophomore
Izzy Wilson, Andover Central junior
Carly Wolgamuth, Kapaun Mt. Carmel senior
Haley Ziser, Andover junior
Class 4A players to watch
Kendyl Acker, Circle sophomore
Alexa Adame, Buhler sophomore
Karter Alvord, McPherson senior
Emery Benson-Hladik, Andale-Garden Plain junior
Addison Brown, Clearwater senior
Addison Chapman, McPherson junior
India Downs, Mulvane senior
ReAnna Eilrich, McPherson senior
Olivia Ellis, Mulvane junior
Harlee Fowler, Circle junior
Reese Goetz, Rose Hill senior
Paige Green, Rose Hill senior
Haely Hagemann, McPherson junior
Kaylee Hampton, Clearwater junior
Kadance Heumann, Rose Hill junior
Lilly Horne, Buhler sophomore
Bracyn Landers, Augusta sophomore
Jayna Lies, Andale-Garden Plain freshman
Addison Mackey, Mulvane senior
Miley McKim, Andale-Garden Plain junior
Faith Miller, Buhler senior
Kegan Motter, El Dorado junior
Isla Nesmith, El Dorado sophomore
Elisabeth Nobert, El Dorado senior
Carmin Pavlovich, McPherson freshman
Madison Phipps, Mulvane senior
Ellie Randall, Circle senior
Camrea Riley, Augusta junior
Alex Romero, McPherson senior
Kyndal Rusk, Wellington junior
Becca Skov, Augusta sophomore
Paige Stanhope, Andale-Garden Plain freshman
Lauren Swilley, Circle sophomore
Lilli Sympson, Winfield sophomore
Elizabeth Tjaden, Clearwater senior
Trista Welty, Clearwater sophomore
Whitney Wilbur, Circle sophomore
Regan Witt, Mulvane junior
Class 3A players to watch
Jailyn Adolph, Cheney senior
Innslee Albright, Chaparral senior
Regan Allen, Trinity Academy junior
Marlee Ballard, Inman freshman
Macey Batt, Cheney junior
Jadyn Belt, Kingman senior
Gentry Bergsten, Douglass sophomore
Kennedy Bergsten, Douglass senior
Erika Block, Cheney junior
Thea Boese, Halstead sophomore
Macie Brannan, Kingman junior
Avery Brawner, Haven sophomore
Jewell Carleton, Bluestem junior
Pilar Cox, Bluestem junior
Courtney Cross, Trinity Academy senior
Madison Cross, Trinity Academy sophomore
Gabby Dalbom, Conway Springs senior
Sadie Estill, Haven senior
Sophie Faidley, Haven junior
Taylor Froese, Inman freshman
Elyse Griffin, Hesston sophomore
Avery Hambrick, Nickerson senior
Macie Hartman, Conway Springs sophomore
Caylor Helm, Kingman sophomore
Lily Husman, Bluestem freshman
Reece Johnson, Conway Springs sophomore
Kori Kramer, Hesston senior
Justice Large, Hesston senior
Ava Lay, Trinity Academy junior
Lyla Levin, Inman freshman
Liberty Lewis, Trinity Academy sophomore
Regan May, Conway Springs junior
Peyton McCormick, Cheney senior
Bridget Mohr, Bluestem sophomore
Mya Morris, Halstead senior
Kayla Norberg, Smoky Valley senior
Morgan O’Neal, Haven sophomore
Rylee Orpen, Bluestem junior
Brenlyn Richmond, Hesston freshman
Trista Rogers, Haven junior
Wendy Roth, Hesston freshman
Dominique Schellenger, Trinity Academy sophomore
Ryan Schreiner, Kingman junior
Savannah Smith, Inman senior
Addison Thompson, Halstead freshman
Rylie Tolle, Smoky Valley junior
Hayleigh Waggoner, Douglass senior
Mayzie Warden, Haven sophomore
Laney Wood, Kingman senior
Brett Young, Halstead junior
Chloe Young, Cheney senior
Kaci Young, Halstead junior
Class 2-1A players to watch
Jhayla Alojacin, Medicine Lodge senior
Cassidy Bernhardt, Hillsboro junior
Elena Bowling, Remington junior
Kylee Bragg, Cedar Vale-Dexter junior
Katie Collins, Little River senior
Paige Corter, Flinthills junior
Addison Crockett, Hutchinson Trinity junior
Zoey Davidson, Cedar Vale-Dexter freshman
Delaynie Esterly, Belle Plaine senior
Jordan Friesen, Canton-Galva senior
Malia Hoppes, Canton-Galva freshman
Karoline Johnson, Remington senior
Macy Kaminkow, Moundridge sophomore
Kynzee Klaassen, Remington freshman
Kayl Knapp, Udall junior
Cambree Lawler, Remington sophomore
Avery Linden, Sterling senior
Blaine Locke, Sterling freshman
Madison Mayfield, Oxford freshman
Jailyn Millar, Little River junior
Shklar Olsen, Sterling junior
Trinity Samuels, Eureka junior
Kira Selenke, Oxford sophomore
Alexi Shadid, Independent freshman
Sydney Sorum, Flinthills senior
Sam Strausz, Moundridge sophomore
Maddy Talbot, Belle Plaine senior
Avalon Theis, Medicine Lodge junior
Larissa Van Derhagen, West Elk junior
Gracie Webb, Cedar Vale-Dexter sophomore
Kinsley Wohletz, Little River sophomore