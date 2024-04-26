Kansas high school softball: Highlighting 200 of the top players in the Wichita area

With the 2024 Kansas high school softball season underway, The Eagle has compiled a list to highlight some of the top players from the Wichita area.

The list is not necessarily the best 200 players, rather a collection of the top players to highlight the talent from more than 60 teams in the Wichita area. The list was based on coaches’ feedback, current season statistics (when available), team success and past postseason recognition.

Here is a list of the complete team previews with even more players listed.

List of 150 top softball players in Wichita area

Note: List is sorted in alphabetical order.

Class 6A players to watch

Alayna Alvarez, Wichita Northwest senior

Ana Amador, Wichita North sophomore

Abigail Araiza, Campus senior

Ava Baker, Campus senior

Brooklyn Benoit, Wichita Northwest sophomore

Ava Boden, Derby junior

Addy Canfield, Derby senior

Carsen Carpenter, Derby junior

Lillian Clements, Campus freshman

Emerleigh Cooper, Campus freshman

Karlie Demel, Derby sophomore

Kyler Demel, Derby senior

Yulisa Herrera-Trejo, Wichita North junior

Lilly Hoffman, Wichita Northwest sophomore

Raegan Jackson, Derby junior

Paige Jacobs, Wichita Southeast sophomore

Jaime Jimenez, Wichita Heights junior

Amiyah Jones, Wichita West freshman

Avery Kelley, Derby senior

Charlotte Kerbs, Maize junior

Kylie Phillips, Wichita East senior

Brynley Smith, Maize senior

Gabrielle Stauffer, Campus senior

Joslynn Stiglitz, Maize sophomore

Kia Stokes, Wichita Northwest senior

Kam Stubbs, Wichita Northwest junior

Grace Swart, Maize sophomore

Hadley Topping, Maize junior

Isabel Velazquez-Wallace, Wichita North sophomore

Jessica Velazquez-Wallace, Wichita North junior

Hayden Wettstein, Wichita Heights junior

Londyn Ysidro, Campus senior

Class 5A players to watch

Kailee Abasolo, Valley Center sophomore

Aiyana Anthony, Andover Central junior

Kelsey Barscewski, Andover Central freshman

Gracie Bezdek, Kapaun Mt. Carmel sophomore

Sadie Bowyer, Goddard junior

Kylie Cartwright, Kapaun Mt. Carmel junior

Paige Cassiday, Arkansas City sophomore

Brodie Christensen, Andover junior

Allie Conard, Andover junior

Peyton Converse, Andover Central freshman

Kinslee Cottner, Maize South freshman

Kohlbie Craft, Hutchinson sophomore

Alyssa Crumbliss, Valley Center senior

Kaylee Davis, Andover Central junior

Kinley Davis, Maize South sophomore

Ava Fink, Kapaun Mt. Carmel senior

Karlee Ford, Eisenhower senior

Emily Freeby, Valley Center sophomore

Karlie George, Eisenhower junior

Kylie Hahn, Eisenhower freshman

Charlie Hoffman, Kapaun Mt. Carmel junior

Madi Jennings, Arkansas City senior

Natalie Klenda, Goddard senior

Abby Kontz, Newton senior

Chavi Krehbiel, Newton junior

Lizzy Lassley, Maize South junior

Grace Marciano, Hutchinson senior

Ani Marcotte, Bishop Carroll senior

Lilly Martin, Bishop Carroll junior

Olivia Navarro, Bishop Carroll junior

Allyson Orth, Bishop Carroll sophomore

Aubrey Pate, Eisenhower senior

Khloe Perkins, Goddard senior

Abreya Perry, Valley Center sophomore

Izzy Pfannenstiel, Bishop Carroll sophomore

Sariah Potter, Goddard sophomore

Cambell Riordan, Bishop Carroll senior

Paige Smith, Arkansas City senior

Jenna Sokoll, Maize South senior

Sophie Stockam, Maize South junior

Keira Stripling, Bishop Carroll freshman

Taylin Tabor, Andover Central junior

Morgan Thatcher, Valley Center senior

Kiley Thornquist, Maize South sophomore

Kinlee Unruh, Newton sophomore

Izzy Wilson, Andover Central junior

Carly Wolgamuth, Kapaun Mt. Carmel senior

Haley Ziser, Andover junior

Class 4A players to watch

Kendyl Acker, Circle sophomore

Alexa Adame, Buhler sophomore

Karter Alvord, McPherson senior

Emery Benson-Hladik, Andale-Garden Plain junior

Addison Brown, Clearwater senior

Addison Chapman, McPherson junior

India Downs, Mulvane senior

ReAnna Eilrich, McPherson senior

Olivia Ellis, Mulvane junior

Harlee Fowler, Circle junior

Reese Goetz, Rose Hill senior

Paige Green, Rose Hill senior

Haely Hagemann, McPherson junior

Kaylee Hampton, Clearwater junior

Kadance Heumann, Rose Hill junior

Lilly Horne, Buhler sophomore

Bracyn Landers, Augusta sophomore

Jayna Lies, Andale-Garden Plain freshman

Addison Mackey, Mulvane senior

Miley McKim, Andale-Garden Plain junior

Faith Miller, Buhler senior

Kegan Motter, El Dorado junior

Isla Nesmith, El Dorado sophomore

Elisabeth Nobert, El Dorado senior

Carmin Pavlovich, McPherson freshman

Madison Phipps, Mulvane senior

Ellie Randall, Circle senior

Camrea Riley, Augusta junior

Alex Romero, McPherson senior

Kyndal Rusk, Wellington junior

Becca Skov, Augusta sophomore

Paige Stanhope, Andale-Garden Plain freshman

Lauren Swilley, Circle sophomore

Lilli Sympson, Winfield sophomore

Elizabeth Tjaden, Clearwater senior

Trista Welty, Clearwater sophomore

Whitney Wilbur, Circle sophomore

Regan Witt, Mulvane junior

Class 3A players to watch

Jailyn Adolph, Cheney senior

Innslee Albright, Chaparral senior

Regan Allen, Trinity Academy junior

Marlee Ballard, Inman freshman

Macey Batt, Cheney junior

Jadyn Belt, Kingman senior

Gentry Bergsten, Douglass sophomore

Kennedy Bergsten, Douglass senior

Erika Block, Cheney junior

Thea Boese, Halstead sophomore

Macie Brannan, Kingman junior

Avery Brawner, Haven sophomore

Jewell Carleton, Bluestem junior

Pilar Cox, Bluestem junior

Courtney Cross, Trinity Academy senior

Madison Cross, Trinity Academy sophomore

Gabby Dalbom, Conway Springs senior

Sadie Estill, Haven senior

Sophie Faidley, Haven junior

Taylor Froese, Inman freshman

Elyse Griffin, Hesston sophomore

Avery Hambrick, Nickerson senior

Macie Hartman, Conway Springs sophomore

Caylor Helm, Kingman sophomore

Lily Husman, Bluestem freshman

Reece Johnson, Conway Springs sophomore

Kori Kramer, Hesston senior

Justice Large, Hesston senior

Ava Lay, Trinity Academy junior

Lyla Levin, Inman freshman

Liberty Lewis, Trinity Academy sophomore

Regan May, Conway Springs junior

Peyton McCormick, Cheney senior

Bridget Mohr, Bluestem sophomore

Mya Morris, Halstead senior

Kayla Norberg, Smoky Valley senior

Morgan O’Neal, Haven sophomore

Rylee Orpen, Bluestem junior

Brenlyn Richmond, Hesston freshman

Trista Rogers, Haven junior

Wendy Roth, Hesston freshman

Dominique Schellenger, Trinity Academy sophomore

Ryan Schreiner, Kingman junior

Savannah Smith, Inman senior

Addison Thompson, Halstead freshman

Rylie Tolle, Smoky Valley junior

Hayleigh Waggoner, Douglass senior

Mayzie Warden, Haven sophomore

Laney Wood, Kingman senior

Brett Young, Halstead junior

Chloe Young, Cheney senior

Kaci Young, Halstead junior

Class 2-1A players to watch

Jhayla Alojacin, Medicine Lodge senior

Cassidy Bernhardt, Hillsboro junior

Elena Bowling, Remington junior

Kylee Bragg, Cedar Vale-Dexter junior

Katie Collins, Little River senior

Paige Corter, Flinthills junior

Addison Crockett, Hutchinson Trinity junior

Zoey Davidson, Cedar Vale-Dexter freshman

Delaynie Esterly, Belle Plaine senior

Jordan Friesen, Canton-Galva senior

Malia Hoppes, Canton-Galva freshman

Karoline Johnson, Remington senior

Macy Kaminkow, Moundridge sophomore

Kynzee Klaassen, Remington freshman

Kayl Knapp, Udall junior

Cambree Lawler, Remington sophomore

Avery Linden, Sterling senior

Blaine Locke, Sterling freshman

Madison Mayfield, Oxford freshman

Jailyn Millar, Little River junior

Shklar Olsen, Sterling junior

Trinity Samuels, Eureka junior

Kira Selenke, Oxford sophomore

Alexi Shadid, Independent freshman

Sydney Sorum, Flinthills senior

Sam Strausz, Moundridge sophomore

Maddy Talbot, Belle Plaine senior

Avalon Theis, Medicine Lodge junior

Larissa Van Derhagen, West Elk junior

Gracie Webb, Cedar Vale-Dexter sophomore

Kinsley Wohletz, Little River sophomore