Kansas finish another close call that keeps Ford winless in NASCAR in 2024

Ford fell .001 seconds short of snapping its winless drought Sunday night at Kansas Speedway, just the latest in a series of gut-wrenching finishes that have kept the manufacturer from NASCAR’s Victory Lane this year.

Making Sunday even more stomach turning for Ford was that Buescher was briefly listed as the winner before the photo finish showed that Larson won.

"I knew it was going to be close but certainly it hurts to be that close and miss out," Buescher said.

Kansas victor Kyle Larson has won more closes finishes in Cup since 2022 than any other series driver.

Ford has not won a Cup, Xfinity or Craftsman Truck Series race this year. It’s most recent victory in any series was last year’s Xfinity Series season finale at Phoenix won by Cole Custer to claim the series title.

Ford has not won in the last 13 Cup races, dating back to Ryan Blaney’s victory at Martinsville in the penultimate playoff race last year. Ford has one win in the last 17 Cup races, dating back to last season.

Kyle Larson continues to lead the Cup standings after 12 races.

This season has been challenging for the manufacturer with so many close finishes.

Ford has lost two Cup races by .003 seconds or less.

Ford has lost four Cup races by less than half a second combined.

Ford has lost two Xfinity races by less than two-tenths of a second, losing one race by .002 seconds. Ford also has lost a Truck race by less than two-tenths of a second.

Add those races together and Ford has lost seven races in Cup, Xfinity and Trucks by less than one second combined.

Close calls for Ford in 2024

Margin of defeat for Ford drivers this year in NASCAR.

NASCAR Cup

.001 — Chris Buescher finishes second to Kyle Larson at Kansas.

.003 — Ryan Blaney finishes second to Daniel Suarez at Atlanta

.208 — Brad Keselowski finishes second to Tyler Reddick at Talladega

.269 — Joey Logano finishes second to Denny Hamlin at Richmond

Xfinity Series

.002 — Ryan Sieg finishes second to Sam Mayer at Texas

.141 — Riley Herbst finishes second to Jesse Love at Talladega

Craftsman Truck Series

.187 — Ty Majeski finishes second to Kyle Busch at Atlanta