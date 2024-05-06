Kansas Cup results: Kyle Larson wins

Kyle Larson won a drag race to the finish line Sunday night to capture his second win of the NASCAR Cup season.

Chris Buescher crossed the finish line second, .001 seconds behind Larson. Chase Elliott, Martin Truex Jr. and Denny Hamlin rounded out the top five.

Christopher Bell, Alex Bowman, Kyle Busch, Noah Gragson and Michael McDowell all scored top-10 finishes.

John Hunter Nemechek finished 13th, his best finish since Bristol Motor Speedway in March.

Austin Cindric in 37th and Jimmie Johnson in 38th were the only two drivers that failed to finish the race.

Larson's win, the 25th of his career, put him in a tie with Joe Weatherly for 35th on the all-time Cup wins list.