Kansas Cup Playoff race delayed by weather

Sunday afternoon’s NASCAR Cup Series Hollywood Casino 400 (coverage on NBCSN/NBC Sports App, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio) was delayed for 28 minutes by wet weather at Kansas Speedway. Caution came out for weather on Lap 11, and after a brief downpour, cars were brought down pit road and the red flag displayed. Pole sitter Kyle Larson was the leader with 12 of the scheduled 267 laps completed.

The red flag was displayed and then a hold was called for lightning, but drivers were told to stay close to their cars as track-drying efforts got underway. The red flag lasted for 15 minutes, 46 seconds, the sun came out and the lightning hold was lifted. The race resumed at 3:52 p.m. ET.

The race at Kansas marks the middle race of the Round of 8 of the 2021 NASCAR Playoffs. Kyle Larson is the only driver locked into the Championship 4 following his win at Texas and started on pole for today’s 267-lap race. Ryan Blaney, Denny Hamlin, Kyle Busch, Chase Elliott, Brad Keselowski, Martin Truex Jr. and Joey Logano are also still in title contention. Busch is the most recent winner at Kansas scoring a victory here in May.

Blaney (+17), Hamlin (+9) and Busch (+8) are holding the three remaining Championship 4 transfer spots with two races left in the Round of 8. Elliott (-8), Keselowski (-15), Truex (-22) and Logano (-43) are below the elimination line. Elliott is the reigning Cup Series champion, and Logano is the defending race winner.