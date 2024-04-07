Kansas City Royals beat Chicago White Sox, completing sweep and improving to 6-4

The mindset inside the Kansas City Royals locker room is intent on proving that this team is different from last season’s historically woeful team.

So far, so good.

The Royals defeated the Chicago White Sox 5-3 in front of 14,251 fans on Sunday to complete a four-game series sweep on a sunny afternoon at Kauffman Stadium.

It’s the Royals’ first four-game series sweep since April 23-23, 2021 against the Detroit Tigers.

Trailing 3-2 in the seventh inning, KC’s MJ Melendez — yet again — gave KC the lead with a two-run home run off Chicago relief pitcher Deivi Garcia.

From there, KC’s bullpen put the White Sox bats on ice. James McArthur, the Royals’ fourth reliever of the day, struck out Dominic Fletcher with two men on to end the game and earn the save.

Take a look back at how the game unfolded...

Middle innings provide drama

The game didn’t feature much offense until the middle innings, as both teams were scoreless through three. In fact, the Royals didn’t even have a hit until the fifth inning.

After three scoreless innings, Royals starter Alec Marsh struggled in the fourth and fifth innings.

He pitched four ⅔ innings, allowing three earned runs with three strikeouts. He surrendered eight hits and one walk.

Meanwhile, Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Garrett Crochet fared a little better. He exited after five innings, surrendering two earned runs and striking out five.

The White Sox got on the board first when Dominic Fletcher’s double brought home Andrew Benintendi. Chicago added another run on a sacrifice fly by Braden Shewmake to take a 2-0 lead by the end of the fourth inning.

The Royals answered with two runs in the fifth, on a two-run blast by Hunter Renfroe. KC would add another three runs in the seventh to take control of the game.

The Royals improve to 6-4 on the season.

Missed the start of the series?

Game 1: Royals on pace to shatter team pitching record after 10-1 win over White Sox

Game 2: The Kansas City Royals are back to .500 after late rally

Game 3: A KC Royals ... winning streak? Michael Wacha & MJ Melendez lead 3rd straight win

Royals break up no-hitter

It took until the fifth inning for the Royals to manage a hit off Crotchet.

Nelson Velázquez broke Crotchet’s no-hit bid with a single to start the bottom of the fifth.

Two batters later, Renfroe hit a two-run home run — his first of the year — to put the Royals on the scoreboard.

Hunter Renfroe's first homer of the year gives the #Royals two!



Watch on Bally Sports, https://t.co/4FtfJsLjSJ and the Bally Sports app. pic.twitter.com/vWrpR9Vl34 — Bally Sports Kansas City (@BallySportsKC) April 7, 2024

MJ Melendez stays red hot

After clutch theatrics on Friday and Saturday, Royals outfield Melendez drove in the game-winning run… again.

Like the other two games, the seventh inning was Melendez’s time to make his mark.

Melendez took a four-seam 95.3 MPH fast ball in the upper left corner by García to center field for a two-run homer.

The play was reviewed for fan interference, but the call stood.

MJ FOR THE LEAD!!! #Royals



: Bally Sports | : Bally Sports app pic.twitter.com/RQkLWRiPgO — Bally Sports Kansas City (@BallySportsKC) April 7, 2024

He finished 1-for-3 for the day.

Up Next:

After an off day on Monday, the Royals will play three home games against Houston. Cole Ragans is KC’s probable pitcher.