Kansas City Royals (2024 version) clobber Oakland A’s after club honors 2014 squad

On a night when the Kansas City Royals honored their 2014 American League championship team, members of the current iteration showed why they could be next in line.

The Royals defeated the Oakland Athletics 6-2 on Friday at Kauffman Stadium, and they did so in a fashion that was eerily reminiscent of the 2014 team.

Kansas City got another dominant start from ace pitcher Cole Ragans. The southpaw shut down the Athletics across seven innings en route to his third win of the season.

“I thought it was good,” Ragans said. “I thought me and Sal (Salvador Perez) got on a good page quick and figured out what was working. Had a good mix throughout the lineup and a really good game plan going in. Got me a run there early and thought it was pretty solid.”

Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Cole Ragans had a stellar outing against the Oakland Athletics on Friday night at Kauffman Stadium.

The Athletics registered just four hits. Ragans struck out seven and walked two, using his fastball and changeup to keep the visitors off-balance. Those pitches combined for 42 swings and 15 whiffs, per Baseball Savant.

The Royals provided Ragans with ample offense. Michael Massey and Maikel Garcia hit pivotal home runs in the sixth inning, with Massey drilling a two-run shot over the right-field wall.

“I just tried to get a pitch in the (strike) zone,” Massey said. “I think I had two strikes on me. So I just tried to see it, make good decisions and stay inside of it. Luckily, I kept it fair and stuck it out.”

Moments later, Garcia set a career high with his fifth regular-season home run. He hit a 92.9 mph sinker some 398 feet and gave the Royals a six-run lead.

Garcia finished 3 for 5 and is tied for second on the team in both homers and RBIs (he has 28) this season.

“Salvy, that is a tough at-bat for a right-handed hitter to take that walk,” Royals manager Matt Quatraro said. “You know, Massey hits the homer and things went from there. It was a huge spot in the game.”

Kansas City Royals third baseman Maikel Garcia belts a three-run home run against the Oakland Athletics in the sixth inning of Friday’s game at Kauffman Stadium.

The Athletics scored two runs in the ninth inning. A’s catcher Shea Langeliers hit his 10th homer of the year.

The Royals improved to 27-19 and won their 16th game of the season at Kauffman Stadium. Meanwhile, the Athletics (19-28) dropped their sixth straight.

2014 Celebration: KC Royals reflect on magical AL Championship run a decade ago

Special Ceremony: The Royals honored the 2014 squad prior to Friday’s game

Here are more notable aspects of Friday night’s game:

Salvador Perez adds 3 more hits

The Royals captain received a loud ovation during the 2014 Royals pregame ceremony.

Perez, 34, is the lone active player left from that historic squad. On Friday, he showcased why he is still playing at a high level, spraying three hits.

“It’s amazing to see these guys back in here today before the game,” Perez said.

In the first inning, Perez laced an RBI single off Oakland starter Mitch Spence. Athletics third baseman Brett Harris mishandled the hard liner and Perez, running hard, was able reach on an infield hit.

Perez doubled in the seventh inning and finished 3 for 3 with a walk. It was the 82nd three-hit game for the veteran, moving him into a tie for ninth on the Royals’ all-time list alongside Joe Randa.

Kansas City Royals shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. tags out Oakland Athletics left fielder Abraham Toro, who was attempting to steal second base during the opening inning of Friday night’s game Kauffman Stadium.

“We feed off his energy,” Quatraro said. “And the better we play, the more he has. ... We’ve talked about wanting to get him back to where those guys were in ‘14 and ‘15 and there is a lot to be said for that.”

The Royals continue their three-game series against the Athletics on Saturday night.

Right-hander Seth Lugo will make his 10th start of the season for KC. He leads the AL in wins (6) and ERA (1.66) and recorded a career-high 12 strikeouts against the Angels in his most recent start.

The Athletics will counter with right-handed starting pitcher Ross Stripling. First pitch Saturday is scheduled for 6:10 p.m. Central Time at Kauffman Stadium.