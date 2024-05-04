Kansas basketball recruiting update: UTSA’s Jordan Ivy-Curry on Jayhawks’ radar?

Former University of Texas-San Antonio combo guard Jordan Ivy-Curry, who committed to Virginia Tech on April 2 only to reopen his recruitment Monday, held a Zoom visit with Kansas men’s basketball coaches on Friday, JayhawkSlant.com reported.

Ivy-Curry, a 6-foot-3, 175-pound senior from La Marque, Texas, averaged 17.1 points, 5.2 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game last season for UTSA (11-21). He hit 116 of 289 shots for 40.1%. He converted 46 of 119 3s for 38.7% and 82 of 103 free throws for 79.6%. He also dished 63 assists to 49 turnovers with 19 steals.

Ivy-Curry played two years at UTSA before transferring to Pacific for the 2022-23 season. He returned to play for UTSA for his true senior season. He has a super-senior season of eligibility remaining.

Ivy-Curry — he averaged 27.3 minutes in 21 games (no starts) last season — was unranked in high school.

“He has always been a very high-volume player, with a good ability to drive and get sent to the free-throw line (where he converts well), and while he hasn’t always been hyper-efficient, stepping back his usage with a good surrounding cast could allow him to blossom,” wrote Tim Sullivan of Rivals.

Ivy-Curry scored 38 points on 10-of-20 shooting (4-of-8 from 3 and 14-of-17 from the line) in a 112-103 overtime loss to Florida Atlantic last season. He hit five 3s and scored 33 points in a 77-73 win over SMU and cashed six 3s en route to 28 points in a 107-101 overtime loss to Memphis.

Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports says Duke has contacted Ivy-Curry as well as TCU, Oklahoma, UCF, Florida State, Grand Canyon and Texas A&M. He also reportedly has heard from West Virginia and Syracuse.

Noah Shelby on KU’s list?

JayhawkSlant.com reports that KU may have a campus visitor next week in Noah Shelby, a 6-3, 180-pound junior-to-be point guard from McKinney, Texas, who played at Rice last season.

Shelby — he attended Vanderbilt in 2022-23 — averaged 3.9 points a game in 2023-24 for the Owls (11-21). As a reserve, he hit 39 of 111 shots for 35.1%. He was 23-of-69 from 3 for 33.3%. He hit 17 of 20 free throws for 85.0%. He had 24 assists to 19 turnovers while averaging 11.9 minutes a game in 30 games (one start). Shelby’s dad, Derrick, played basketball at UT-Arlington. His mom, Fannie, was a UT-Arlington volleyball player.

KU with the addition of portal transfers Rylan Griffen (Alabama), AJ Storr (Wisconsin), Riley Kugel (Florida) and Zeke Mayo (South Dakota State), as well as incoming freshmen Flory Bidunga and Rakease Passmore, currently has 13 scholarship players on the 2024-25 roster.

Teams are allowed 13 scholarship players in accordance with NCAA rules. KU has to have one under the limit on scholarship either this upcoming season or 2025-26 to complete self-imposed NCAA sanctions.

The players who are listed as returnees at this time are: KJ Adams, Zach Clemence, Hunter Dickinson, Dajuan Harris, Johnny Furphy, Jamari McDowell and Elmarko Jackson.

Furphy has declared for the 2024 NBA Draft with the option of returning to school. KU has not yet announced the signing of Kugel (who has orally committed to KU) to a financial-aid agreement meaning his scholarship is technically available. KU has announced the signings of its other three transfers — Griffen, Storr and Mayo.