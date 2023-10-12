Kansas basketball earns commitment from 2024 4-star small forward Rakease Passmore

LAWRENCE — Kansas basketball earned a commitment from Rakease Passmore on Wednesday, adding another talent to its 2024 recruiting class.

Passmore is a 247Sports Composite four-star small forward. He is at Combine Academy in North Carolina. And he’s the 44th-ranked prospect in the country and 13th-ranked prospect at his position.

“Their winning culture, just — they win a lot,” Passmore told 247Sports about why he chose KU. “I like to win, and what Bill Self is doing — I mean, he’s one of the greatest coaches in college. So, I just think I fit in.”

Passmore chose Kansas over the likes of LSU and Oklahoma. He becomes the third public commit to reveal his decision to join the Jayhawks in his recruiting class. In doing so, he follows in the footsteps of five-star center Flory Bidunga and four-star point guard Labaron Philon.

Kansas’ class now ranks third overall in the nation, both in the overall and composite. The Jayhawks’ momentum continues to build ahead of a season in which they’ll be in contention to win not just the Big 12 Conference title, but a national crown. Passmore may not be a part of that run, but he’ll look to contribute to the future of the program under head coach Bill Self.

