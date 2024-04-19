Kansas adds transfer Storr after he led Wisconsin in scoring

AJ Storr is transferring to Kansas after leading Wisconsin in scoring this past season.

Storr said Thursday in a social media post that he was making this decision “with great excitement and humility.” Later Thursday, Kansas announced the additions of Storr and former South Dakota State guard Zeke Mayo.

“Joining the Jayhawks is a dream realized, and I’m incredibly honored for this opportunity to be a part of the tradition and culture of Kansas Basketball,” Storr said in his post.

It was a busy day for transfer news involving Wisconsin, as Badgers point guard Chucky Hepburn announced on social media that he also was entering the portal. Tennessee announced the signing of Hofstra transfer guard Darlinstone Dubar.

Storr, who is 6-foot-7, averaged 16.8 points and 3.9 rebounds for Wisconsin this past season while helping the Badgers go 22-14. Wisconsin earned a No. 5 seed in the NCAA Tournament, but lost 72-61 to James Madison in the opening round.

Mayo already had announced on social media two weeks ago that he committed to Kansas. He was the Summit League’s player of the year this past season, as he averaged 18.8 points and helped South Dakota State earn the conference’s automatic NCAA bid. The Jackrabbits fell 82-65 to Iowa State in the opening round of the tournament.

Kansas will be Storr’s third school in as many seasons. Storr began his college career at St. John’s, where he averaged 8.8 points during the 2022-23 season.

While Storr was only at Wisconsin for one year, Hepburn had been a three-year starter for the Badgers. As a freshman, he helped Wisconsin clinch a share of the 2022 Big Ten regular-season title by banking in a tiebreaking 3-pointer with 1.5 seconds left in a 70-67 victory over Purdue.

Hepburn averaged 9.2 points, 3.9 assists, 3.3 rebounds and 2.1 steals this past season. He scored 12.2 points per game during the 2022-23 season and 7.9 points per game in 2021-22.

“As I embark on this new chapter and enter the transfer portal, please know that my decision is not a reflection of anything lacking at Wisconsin,” Hepburn said in an Instagram post announcing his decision while thanking Wisconsin’s players, coaches and fans. “Rather, it is an opportunity for me to explore new possibilities and continue my journey in pursuit of my dreams.

“Thank you, Wisconsin, for everything you have given me. I will carry the lessons and memories from my time here with me wherever I go, and I will always be proud to have been a Badger.”

Duke forward TJ Power also announced he was entering the transfer portal. Power, the nation’s No. 20 recruit in his high school class according to composite rankings of recruiting sites compiled by 247Sports, averaged 2.1 points and 6.7 minutes in 26 games at Duke this past season.

The 6-8, 211-pound Dubar spent the past three seasons at Hofstra after starting his college career with one season at Iowa State. He has scored 1,359 points and grabbed 580 rebounds in four seasons averaging 11.7 points and 5.0 rebounds per game. He is a 52.3% shooter and hits 38.1% from outside the arc.

The native of Charlotte, North Carolina, just posted his best season in averaging 17.8 points and 6.8 rebounds per game.

“Darlinstone brings toughness and a strong work ethic, both of which will mesh well with the players already in our locker room,” Tennessee coach Rick Barnes said.