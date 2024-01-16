Kane Wommack finalizing deal to be Alabama football defensive coordinator under Kalen DeBoer | Reports

Alabama football is close to landing its next defensive coordinator, and Kalen DeBoer didn't have to leave the state to do so.

DeBoer is in the process of finalizing a deal with South Alabama coach Kane Wommack as the Crimson Tide's next defensive coordinator, ESPN's Chris Low reported.

Wommack, 36, has a 22-16 record over three seasons at South Alabama, having led the Jaguars to two bowl games. His best season was the 2022 season with a 10-3 record.

Wommack not only has coached in the South but also has SEC connections, going back to the fact his dad, Dave Wommack, coached around the SEC and the South as well.

After playing for Arkansas and Southern Miss, Wommack's coaching career began coaching at Tennessee-Martin then Jacksonville State before going to Ole Miss from 2012-13.

He coordinated defenses for Eastern Illinois and South Alabama before he went to Indiana from 2018-2020. Wommack started out as linebackers coach his first season with the Hoosiers, but he soon added defensive coordinator to his title the last two seasons in Bloomington.

That's where he and DeBoer crossed paths. DeBoer served as offensive coordinator in 2019.

Indiana finished No. 20 in scoring defense in the nation in 2020 under Wommack,

Womack went to see his DeBoer in the Sugar Bowl, posting photos together on X.

With Nick Saban retiring and DeBoer replacing him, most of the coaching staff has experienced change. But change at defensive coordinator was inevitable, considering Kevin Steele planned to retire after the 2023 season, per ESPN.

