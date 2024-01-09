Alabama football defensive back Malachi Moore announces plans for 2024

Alabama football's secondary will have some changes in 2024, but Malachi Moore won't be one of them.

The senior defensive back made it official and announced he would be back for one more season. Moore has one remaining season of eligibility.

His return gives the Crimson Tide a versatile piece in the secondary who can play either safety or Star. He's the second returning starter in the secondary with safety Caleb Downs also back.

"You can use (Moore) anywhere you want," secondary coach Travaris Robinson told The Tuscaloosa News at the Rose Bowl. "He’s the smartest guy on the team."

He's a valuable player to have on the field as a leader, too. Moore was one of Alabama's permanent team captains in 2023.

This past season, Moore tallied 51 tackles as well as four pass breakups.

"He’s a guy who’s going to do what’s best for the football team before he even does what’s best for him," Robinson said. "That’s just the kind of kid he is. I could go on and on speaking good about that guy. He’s a very, very loyal guy. He’s a team oriented guy, and it shows how he plays."

