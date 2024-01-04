Alabama football 2024 NFL Draft plans tracker: Who's going pro? Who's staying?

There's all kinds of roster movement happening this time of year, and that includes Alabama football players declaring for the NFL Draft 2024.

To be eligible, a player must have been out of high school for three or more years. And the deadline to declare for underclassmen is Jan. 15.

Once again, Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide have produced top talent that will have a chance to go high in the draft. But not all who are eligible to leave will necessarily decide to go pro.

Here's a list that will be updated of Alabama players who have made decisions as it relates to the 2024 NFL Draft.

Alabama football players who have declared for 2024 NFL Draft

Dallas Turner

The edge rusher made his intentions known in the locker room after the Rose Bowl. He figures to be a first-round draft pick.

JC Latham

The offense tackle announced his intentions to enter the draft via Instagram. He started at right tackle each of the past two seasons at Alabama. He's a junior declaring early.

Staying with Alabama football

No announcements as of Jan. 3.

This article originally appeared on The Tuscaloosa News: Alabama football: 2024 NFL Draft plans tracker