Kamehameha, Saint Louis 1-2, set to play

Apr. 16—The punches keep landing, but somehow, the top two teams in the Star-Advertiser Baseball Top 10 remain unchanged.

Kamehameha sticks at No. 1 with five first-place votes despite a 2-1 loss to Mid-Pacific. Saint Louis was tagged with one first-place vote and stayed at No. 2 after a 12-2 win over Damien.

The stretch run in the tight ILH race could lead to a showdown between Kamehameha and Saint Louis for the regular-season crown and automatic state-tournament berth. Kamehameha will meet 'Iolani today and Saint Louis on Thursday.

Saint Louis plays Mid-Pacific today. The Saint Louis-Kamehameha battle will be played at Patsy T. Mink Central Oahu Regional Park.

MIL leader Maui (8-1 ) garnered two first-place votes and is unchanged at No. 3, while MIL runner-up Baldwin stayed at No. 4.

Mililani returned to the Top 10 for the first time since March 25. The Trojans (7-3 ) lost to Leilehua but romped Aiea 11-2, dropping Na Alii to 9-2 in the OIA West. Aiea can clinch first place in the West with a win over Leilehua on Wednesday.

A Mililani loss to Nanakuli or Waipahu would also seal the top seed in the West for Aiea.