Kamaru Usman over Colby Covington

(WARNING: Strong Language | Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

Kamaru Usman wasn't shy about how he feels toward Colby Covington as he stated he wants him next after defeating Tyron Woodley at UFC 235 on Saturday in Las Vegas. Usman is now the UFC welterweight champion.

TRENDING > Dana White confirms Colby Covington gets the next shot at welterweight champ Kamaru Usman