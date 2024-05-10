Texans rookie recieve jersey numbers

The Houston Texans are back to work and now have nine new players donning a crop of different numbers.

The Texans returned to practice for the start of rookie minicamp, donning their numbers for the first time since being drafted. Several newcomers, including second-round Kamari Lassiter and fourth-round pick Cade Stover, already knew what numbers they’d wear in the pros, but others were still waiting to find out what would be on their backs.

Seven of the nine numbers were released via X Friday morning. Notre Dame offensive tackle Blake Fisher and USC defensive back Calen Bullock were not on the graphic since neither has signed their rookie contracts yet.

New numbers heading into Rookie Minicamp 👀 pic.twitter.com/zH9aJgFZYN — Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) May 10, 2024

While not listed, Bullock was seen at practice wearing the No. 41. Fisher, who started 27 games over three years with the Fighting Irish, wore No. 57.

“This period or this phase here with the rookie minicamp, we’re just trying to get our guys adapted to how we do things,” Texans coach DeMeco Ryans said. “Get them used to our terminology, what we’re teaching. It’s more of a teaching period for us.”

On top of the signings listed above, the Texans agreed to terms with six undrafted free agents, including Virginia Tech defensive tackle Pheldarius Payne, North Carolina running back British Brooks, and BYU linebacker Max Tooley.

In a corresponding move, the Texans released running back Gerrid Doaks.

Story originally appeared on Texans Wire