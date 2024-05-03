Kalen DeBoer praises Ryan Williams and Kane Wommack during Mobile visit

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Former Saraland 5-star receiver Ryan Williams has already made a great impression on Alabama coach Kalen DeBoer. He praised Williams while in Mobile Thursday as the special guest speaker for the 16th annual Team Focus banquet.

The only two-time Mr. Football winner is currently making the transition to college life. Williams recommitted to the Tide weeks after DeBoer was hired to replace Nick Saban. DeBoer has been pleased with Williams’ maturity.

“There were there was so much thrown at him, new head coach, new coordinator, new position coach,” DeBoer said. “When I hear him talk about what it is within our program that he really enjoyed and is excited about, he retains so much of that information. It leads you to believe that these were important decisions for him and he was being really thorough and being really thoughtful.”

Williams made an immediate impact in high school and he will have the opportunity to get on the field right away in Tuscaloosa, as well.

“We’ll play the best guys, it doesn’t matter what age they are,” DeBoer added. “Ryan’s certainly has a special skill set. He’s explosive and has consistent production… I just can’t wait to get him in there with our guys because that attention to detail is something that you just can’t take for granted.”

Former South Alabama head coach Kane Wommack also completed his first spring practice as the Tide’s defensive coordinator. DeBoer says Wommack’s energy has been infectious.

“I think the guys have really enjoyed being under Kane’s leadership,” DeBoer said. “I think he’s done a good job uniting that group. You walk into a session, whether it’s the staff meetings, the defensive unit meetings, linebacker meetings, you can just see the leader that he is and he’s got a plan.”

DeBoer serving as the speaker at the Team Focus fundraiser, which was also a staple for former Tide head coach Nick Saban. The night featured a silent auction with the proceeds going to the community and outreach program. For more information, click here.

