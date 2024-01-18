Kalen DeBoer lands first transfer portal addition with Alabama football

Alabama football coach Kalen DeBoer has landed his first transfer portal addition since taking the Crimson Tide job.

Austin Mack, a former four-star quarterback, announced on Instagram on Thursday he's transferring to Alabama. Mack is a former Washington quarterback who did not see playing time during his freshman season.

As a result, Mack will enter his first season with the Crimson Tide as a redshirt freshman. He's a 6-foot-6, 226-pound quarterback from Loomis, California.

Mack was set to be a 2024 prospect, but he graduated a year early to become a Washington quarterback for what should have been his senior year of high school. The 247Sports Composite listed him as the No. 16 quarterback and No. 214 player overall in the 2023 class.

The addition of Mack makes for an interesting situation at quarterback. Alabama already has Jalen Milroe, Ty Simpson and Dylan Lonergan set to stay for another season while five-star signee Julian Sayin just joined the team. Alabama carried five scholarship quarterbacks this past season, but it also wouldn't be shocking to see at least one quarterback from this group depart. That's a crowded position group loaded with talent.

