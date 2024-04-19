Kalen DeBoer on Alabama football’s approach to spring transfer portal window

Nearly a week ago Kalen DeBoer and the Alabama Crimson Tide football team wrapped up the spring activities with the annual A-Day Game from inside Bryant-Denny Stadium.

Earlier this week the spring transfer portal window opened up for college football and as you can imagine chaos has since ensued. However, for Coach DeBoer and the Crimson Tide, it has been relatively quiet aside from a couple of walk-on players. Coach DeBoer is hoping it stays that way.

On Thursday while making an appearance on “The Next Round”, Coach DeBoer would go into detail on how he and his coaching staff have approached the spring transfer window.

“I would have hoped that it is what we’re going through right now,” said DeBoer. “Of course, we still got a couple of weeks left of that and things can change. Guys are still always trying to figure out where they’re at in their career, but I just think we’re in a great position, considering everything that has happened with the major transition.

“I’m proud of our staff for developing some relationships. I’m proud of how they’ve really helped to show guys their role in the team and helped the buy-in to those roles happen. There’s almost 130 guys on our team, and we’re meeting with them individually, one-on-one, every single one of them, so those are really important meetings that are happening right.”

Coach DeBoer would also speak on which position groups the Alabama coaching staff has been watching closely to make possible additions.

“We have a few scholarships left open,” DeBoer said. “You’re just looking for the right fit. I want to be really sensitive to the culture of our team. You don’t want to bring one in and lose two or three because of how that comes across and how it’s perceived. But if it’s someone who can really help our program, you’ve always got your eyes open and paying attention.

“… Offensive line, just numbers. When you look at just sheer numbers, offensive line and defensive backs – I’ve said it now for a couple of weeks, you could say going back before we even started spring ball – it’s not even necessarily about the talent, which you’re always looking for that top talent, but it’s about just sheer numbers to practice and to be able to get the competition that you need out there. And defensive back-wise, those a lot of your guys that are involved in special teams, too. Gotta run down there and tackle.

“I love the guys that we have. I’m very confident. When you put up Malachi (Moore) and Keon (Sabb) out there, and Red (Morgan) did an amazing job and DeVonta (Smith) at the Husky position and it goes on and on. Those guys did a great job, so it’s not even about that. It’s just about bringing in some guys that can help our program, help our team be better. Take some snaps here and there on defense but also give us some depth and help us out with special teams.”

It’s really impressive that Coach DeBoer and his staff have been able to so quickly build solid relationships with the Crimson Tide players in such a short amount of time. It speaks to the character and the belief of both of the players and the coaches.

While I am not anticipating anything crazy to happen in terms of a mass exodus of players via the portal, in this day in age of college football, it’s better to keep your head on a swivel.

