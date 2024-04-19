Kalen DeBoer provides the latest on Parker Brailsford

The Alabama Crimson Tide football team wrapped up spring activities this past weekend with the annual A-Day Game from inside Bryant-Denny Stadium.

One missing piece that took Crimson Tide fans off guard this spring was Washington transfer center Parker Brailsford who joined Kalen DeBoer in Tuscaloosa in January.

On Thursday while making an appearance on “The Next Round”, Coach DeBoer was asked about Brailsford and would provide a positive update on one of the most talented interior offensive linemen in college football.

“He’ll be back,” DeBoer said. “He’s going through workouts. He’s been working out with our strength staff. He’s back. He never left us. He’s just back with us. I know he wasn’t practicing. But, he’ll be full-go workouts this summer. It wasn’t ever really about wanting to leave or go somewhere. He was just working through some things specific to him.

“Again, it was not anything where he ever got in trouble. It’s nothing like that. He’s a great young man, a great football player. He played both center, and he actually started the last season at guard for us the first few games until some injuries happened. So, he’s very versatile.”

With Brailsford back in the fold heading into the offseason workouts, it will provide Alabama with quality depth on the interior of the offensive line which is already a strength of the team with the likes of Tyler Booker and Jaeden Roberts.

Roll Tide Wire will continue to monitor the status of Brailsford throughout the offseason.

