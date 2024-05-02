K-State men’s golf’s Schultz earns NCAA Regional bid

MANHATTAN, KS. (KSNT) – For the second-straight season, K-State men’s golfer Cooper Schultz will perform in the postseason.

The junior golfer received an NCAA Regional bid on Wednesday, where it was announced he will play at the Austin Regional in Austin, Texas.

Last season, the Wildcats – with Schultz – competed in regionals as a team. This year, Schultz will be a solo act.

“I’m really excited for Cooper to have the opportunity to keep competing,” head coach Grant Robbins said in a press release. “He has worked hard and improved every year, and I’m really proud of how he’s grown both as a person and as a player. I’m also excited that he gets to go to Austin and play at the UT Club. I think it’s a course that fits his game very well.”

The Austin Regional tees off May 13, concluding May 15.

