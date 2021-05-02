K.F.B: Kyle’s Finally Back in Victory Lane at Kansas Speedway | Race Recap

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Relive the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series race at Kansas Speedway that saw Kyle Busch get back to Victory Lane for the first time in 2021.

Recommended Stories

  • Strategy key in Kevin Harvick’s top-five at Kansas Speedway

    Kevin Harvick sheds some insight on the decision to take tires at Kansas Speedway, finishing second to Kyle Busch.

  • Kyle Busch gets fifth win in a row for Kyle Busch Motorsports

    Kyle Busch takes home the checkered flag at Kansas Speedway and gets his second win in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series for 2021.

  • Kansas Cup race results, points standings

    See where your favorite driver finished in Sunday's Cup race at Kansas Speedway, won by Kyle Busch.

  • Kyle Busch celebrates birthday with Kansas win

    Kyle Busch scored his first Cup win of the year, holding off the field on the final restart Sunday at Kansas Speedway.

  • Busch uses 2nd chance to win Truck Series race at Kansas

    Kyle Busch blew a restart in overtime that should have cost him a race he'd dominated at Kansas Speedway. Given a second chance, Busch corrected his mistake and earned the 61st Truck Series win of his career. The win Saturday night was the fifth straight for Kyle Busch Motorsports and manufacturer Toyota has won all seven Truck Series races this year.

  • Ron Rivera is 'very confident' in his QBs following the NFL Draft

    Acquiring pieces at other spots, Rivera feels Washington is in a good position to support whoever is under center.

  • What NFL Draft experts are saying about Raiders selection of DE Malcolm Koonce at No. 79

    The NFL world had some serious complicated emotions about the Raiders' first two picks when viewed as a package. The general feeling was that they took OT Alex Leatherwood too high and got a steal in round two safety Trevon Moehrig. It made it all ...

  • Larson breaks down late-race restarts after dominating Kansas

    Kyle Larson breaks down his mistakes during the late-race restarts that may have cost him a win at Kansas Speedway.

  • A ‘Rowdy’ night in Kansas: Kyle Busch trucks to Victory Lane

    Kyle Busch breaks down his winning NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race at Kansas Speedway.

  • Busch celebrates birthday with win at Kansas Speedway

    Kyle Busch thought he had a third-place car Sunday. Instead, Busch was perfect on a pair of late restarts and won a two-lap sprint to the finish at Kansas Speedway, becoming the 10th different winner through the first 11 races of a topsy-turvy NASCAR Cup Series season. “We ran up front all day," Busch said.

  • Kyle Busch wins NASCAR Buschy McBusch Race 400 at Kansas on 36th birthday

    Kyle Busch celebrated his 36th birthday with his first NASCAR Cup win of 2021 and the 58th of his career, winning a shootout at Kansas Speedway.

  • Kyle Busch wins race sponsored by Busch on his birthday at Kansas

    Busch won on a two-lap restart to end the race.

  • NASCAR at Kansas: Start time, lineup, TV, streaming schedule and more for Buschy McBusch Race 400

    All the information you need to get ready for Sunday's Buschy McBusch Race 400, the NASCAR Cup race at Kansas Speedway.

  • UFC great Diego Sanchez's career rolling toward an unfortunate end

    Sanchez should be leaving his fighting career to the roars of the crowd, not mired in an ugly back-and-forth with the UFC.

  • Kristaps Porzingis leaves Dallas win vs. Pistons early with knee soreness

    With just 10 games left in the regular season, Kristaps Porzingis may be dealing with another knee issue.

  • NBA officials admit Zion Williamson was fouled on controversial block by Nikola Jokic

    Nikola Jokic fouled Zion Williamson on a game-tying dunk attempt.

  • UFC releases Diego Sanchez as Dana White blasts his ‘bats*** nuts' coach Joshua Fabia

    The ignominious release ends Sanchez’s legendary UFC career. Sanchez is 30-13 in MMA and 19-13 in the UFC.

  • Bill Belichick just took a huge step away from the Tom Brady era. Now Mac Jones has to live up to the ghost of the GOAT

    The union between Jones and the Patriots materialized at the perfect intersection of need, familiarity and skill set, not to mention a dire moment in time.

  • Golf: Tavatanakit hopes to impress in Singapore as LPGA Tour returns to Asia

    The 13th edition of the tournament, which has been dubbed "Asia's major", will take place at Singapore's Sentosa Golf Club with 69 players from 18 nations, including 22 different major winners, competing for a share of $1.6 million on offer. ANA Inspiration winner Patty Tavatanakit of Thailand will make her debut in the no-cut event, which was among a host of tournaments that were not held last year due to the pandemic.

  • UFC Vegas 25 bonuses: Jiri Prochazka pockets extra $100,000

    Jiri Prochazka was the big winner when the UFC Vegas 25 bonuses were announced following Saturday night's fights at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. Not only did Prochazka win his main event bout opposite Dominick Reyes, earning a light heavyweight title shot, he also won $100,000 in bonus money. Fight of the Night: Dominick Reyes vs. Jiri Prochazka The UFC Vegas 25 main event lasted less than 10 minutes, but it was packed with action. Yes, Prochazka got the victory with a stunning combination of elbows that ended with a spinning back elbow knockout, but that's not to discount Dominick Reyes's performance. Reyes had several moments throughout the fight that he stunned Prochazka, marking up the Czech fighter's face, and nearly finishing him with a guillotine choke. It's just that Prochazka wasn't to be denied, his creativity shining in the Octagon. UFC Vegas 25 bonuses: Fight of the Night – Dominick Reyes vs. Jiri Prochazka Performance of the Night: Jiri Prochazka Prochazka is a former Rizin FF light heavyweight champion, but it is his back-to-back knockouts of former title contenders Reyes and Volkan Oezdemir that put him next up for a shot at the UFC belt. Though he was rocked several times from punch combinations and another time from a brutal upkick, Prochazka kept plowing forward. After backing Reyes up to the fence, he unloaded with several elbows, culminating in a cutting right elbow that set up the spinning back elbow knockout. UFC Vegas 25 bonuses: Performance of the Night – Jiri Prochazka Performance of the Night: Giga Chikadze Featherweight Giga Chikadze has been stellar in his run up the UFC's 145-pound division, but scored his most impressive victory on Saturday night when he stopped Cub Swanson. It only took him 1:03 to find Swanson's liver with his patented Giga Kick. Though he had to follow up with a few punches to force the referee to stop the fight, the fight was really over when Chikadze landed the liver kick, which sent Swanson to his knees. UFC Vegas 25 bonuses: Performance of the Night – Giga Chikadze (Photos courtesy of UFC) Jon Jones disputes Dana White’s claim that he wanted $30 million to fight Ngannou UFC Vegas 25 bonuses Fight of the Night: Dominick Reyes vs. Jiri ProchazkaPerformance of the Night: Jiri ProchazkaPerformance of the Night: Giga Chikadze