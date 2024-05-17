Juventus sack coach Allegri with immediate effect

Juventus' head coach Massimiliano Allegri speaks to his players from the touchline during the Coppa Italia final soccer match between Atalanta and Juventus at Rome's Olympic Stadium. Alfredo Falcone/LaPresse via ZUMA Press/dpa

Juventus have dismissed coach Massimiliano Allegri with immediate effect and two games left this season, the Serie A club said on Friday.

"Juventus announces that it has relieved Massimiliano Allegri of his position as head coach of the men's first team," the Italian team said in a statement.

The club explained that the dismissal "follows certain behaviours during and after the Coppa Italia final that the club deemed incompatible with the values of Juventus and the behaviour that those who represent it should have."

Juventus claimed the Coppa Italia title after a 1-0 win against Atalanta on Wednesday. However, Allegri saw a red card late into stoppage-time after furiously removing his jacket and confronting the fourth official before being given his marching orders on the touchline.

Juventus have two Serie A games left this season against Bologna and Monza.

Allegri coached Juve from 2014 to 2019 and then returned in 2021. With the team, he won the Serie A title five times and was Champions League runner-up in 2015 and 2017.