Justin Tucker bounces NFL-record 66-yard field goal off crossbar for stunning game-winner vs. Lions

Justin Tucker's long been regarded as the best kicker in the NFL.

But he's never had a moment quite like this.

His Baltimore Ravens trailed, 17-16 with three seconds remaining on Sunday with possession of the ball at the Detroit Lions' 48-yard line. Head coach John Harbaugh knew what to do.

He sent the kicking team out despite Tucker missing the first indoor field goal of his career earlier in the game. Tucker rewarded Harbaugh's confidence, bombing a kick almost straight down the middle and with just enough distance. The kick bounced off the cross bar, then up and through the uprights as the clock read zero.

Baltimore Ravens kicker Justin Tucker (9) kicks a 66-yard field goal in the second half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions in Detroit, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021. Baltimore won 19-17. (AP Photo/Tony Ding)

Ravens win, 19-17.

Not only was Tucker's kick a dramatic game winner. It also set an NFL record, surpassing Matt Prater's 64-yard kick in 2013 for the Denver Broncos as the longest in league history. And Tucker didn't have the benefit of kicking in Denver's mile-high altitude.

Tucker's heroics fended off a would-be upset at the hands of the now 0-3 Lions, who converted a late Lamar Jackson interception into a go-ahead field goal with 1:04 remaining in regulation. The Ravens responded with a seven-play drive for 27 yards that was just long enough for Tucker to work with.

It was the ultimate redemption for Tucker, who missed a 49-yard field goal in the first quarter that would have given Baltimore a 3-0 lead.

In addition to being the first indoor miss of his 10-season NFL career, the kick that sailed right broke a streak of 27 made field goals for Tucker in road games.