Justin Leonard on golf fitness as he becomes Champions Tour player

“When I stepped away from the game back in 2015 and 2016 and kind of stopped playing full time, I got away from golf specific training,” said Justin Leonard.

“Just in the last year or so I have gotten back into much more specific golf training. The swing trainer cuts my time in half because I am able to do such specific workouts. I can get right to it, work on my core, stability and rotational movements,” said Leonard.

Golfweek’s Averee Dovsek sat down with Justin Leonard on Instagram live to chat with him about his golf fitness, The Presidents Cup and his plans on the Champions Tour.

Story originally appeared on GolfWeek