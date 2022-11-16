Justin Jefferson's Week 10 catch was so amazing the Pro Football Hall of Fame wants a piece of it

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson has made it to the Pro Football Hall of fame.

Well some of his gear has, at least.

Jefferson continued to prove that he’s one of the top wideouts in the NFL. In the Vikings’ Week 10 33-30 win against the Buffalo Bills, he made an all-time catch that will not be soon forgotten.

The gloves and arm sleeve that Jefferson was wearing while making his amazing catch have arrived in Canton and will soon be on display, the Hall of Fame announced Wednesday.

With just under two minutes left in the game, down by four on 4th-and-18, Kirk Cousins targeted Jefferson on the sideline. Jefferson climbed up to catch the pass, just barely in his reach. Somehow, he was able to catch it with one hand, bring it down for the first down, and hang onto the ball with cornerback Cam Lewis grasping at the football with both hands.

"Just the way my body went up, him catching the ball in his hands and me taking it from him, the whole play was crazy," Jefferson said after the game.

The pivotal catch helped Minnesota get down to the goal line and ultimately win the game after Eric Kendricks' recovery of Josh Allen’s fumble in his own end zone and a crucial Patrick Peterson interception in overtime.

Paired with 10 receptions for 197 yards and a touchdown on 16 targets in that game, it’s no wonder Jefferson was named NFC Offensive Player of the Week on Wednesday as well.

Jefferson’s Week 10 gear display won't be the first Hall of Fame ode to the wideout. In 2020, the receiver broke the NFL record for the most receiving yards in a single season by a rookie during the Super Bowl-era. The Pro Football Hall of Fame collected Jefferson’s gloves and the game ball he caught to surpass the previous mark held by Anquan Boldin (1,377 yards) and help the Vikings defeat the Detroit Lions 37-35 on Jan. 3, 2021.

As of Wednesday, those items were still listed to be on display for visitors in the Hall’s “Pro Football Today Gallery.”