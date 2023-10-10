Vikings will reportedly place WR Justin Jefferson on IR, out until Week 10 at least

The 2022 Offensive Player of the Year will miss the next four games with a hamstring injury.

The Minnesota Vikings are about to lose their star wide receiver for at least four games.

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Tuesday that Justin Jefferson is headed to injured reserve with a hamstring injury. He won't be eligible to return until Week 10 at the earliest.

Jefferson injured his hamstring in the fourth quarter against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday. He slipped on the turf at U.S. Bank Stadium while running a route and didn't return for the rest of the 27-20 loss.

To replace Jefferson, it's likely wide receivers Jordan Addison and K.J. Osborn will see more targets, as well as tight end T.J. Hockenson. Addison took over for Jefferson on Sunday after the All-Pro left the game.

The next four weeks are going to be pretty tough for the Vikings, who are already reeling from a 1-4 start. Here's what their upcoming schedule looks like:

At minimum, those are the games Jefferson is guaranteed to miss. However, there is no exact timeline for his recovery since it largely depends on how he responds to treatment. If his hamstring isn't healed by the time four weeks have passed, it's possible he could miss facing the New Orleans Saints in Week 10 and the Denver Broncos in Week 11.

Week 6 is the biggest focus for the Vikings now. The Bears are also 1-4 and are probably very relieved they won't have to deal with Jefferson on Sunday. And considering they just hung 40 on the Washington Commanders, the Bears will be going in with some confidence. One of these teams will emerge with a 2-4 record at the end of Sunday's game, and one will be 1-5. With Jefferson out, Chicago's chances of being that 2-4 team are better than ever.