Justin Jefferson named global flag football ambassador

After winning the NFL Offensive Player of the Year award, Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson was named the global flag football ambassador by the NFL and IFAF. Both organizations announced the move with a joint press release on Thursday afternoon.

Jefferson joins former NFL players Torry Holt and Mike Rucker as ambassadors for the game.

“Flag Football is an awesome sport and a great way for kids to learn some of the fundamentals of football,” Jefferson said. “I was able to play in the first Pro Bowl Games with Flag Football as a sport, and it was an incredible experience for me. I love the pace and the concepts of Flag, that is why I am so excited about becoming a Global Flag Football Ambassador. It is truly a sport for all, and I can’t wait to work with the NFL to help continue the growth of this great game.”

Both Holt and Rucker were announced to be at the 2023 IFAF Americas Continental Flag Football Championship in Charlotte, NC from July 5th-7th.

