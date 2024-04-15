Justin Jefferson absent for start of team’s off-season program

The Minnesota Vikings started their voluntary off-season program on Monday, and their star wide receiver was notably absent.

Vikings WR Justin Jefferson, entering the last year of a contract that is scheduled to pay him $19.74 million this season, also is not present for the start of his team’s voluntary off-season program today. https://t.co/wE6Z14Vv8m pic.twitter.com/YuabOfBBZF — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 15, 2024

The All-Pro wide receiver is entering the final year of his rookie contract where he is set to make $19.7 million in 2024. The team exercised his fifth-year option back in 2023. The team now is tasked with figuring out an extension for their star player while also navigating replacing Kirk Cousins who left for the Atlanta Falcons in free agency.

The Vikings’ wide receiver market was already tough to navigate, but Devonta Smith’s extension makes things even tougher. Along with Jefferson, several notable receivers are vying for extensions. Others include CeeDee Lamb, Ja’Marr Chase, and Brandon Aiyuk.

As each one gets an extension, the task gets even harder.

Jefferson should be expected to make north of $30 million when he finalizes his deal. Getting that done, however, is easier said than done. The team has been asked prior, specifically during the NFL Scouting Combine in March, about trading Jefferson and they harshly denied that being a potential possibility. Keep Jefferson will be key for the team going forward, especially for whoever is under center in 2024 and beyond.

For now, don’t read too much into Justin Jefferson’s absence. This is more of him letting the team know that he wants a deal done sooner rather than later.

Story originally appeared on Vikings Wire