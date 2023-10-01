Justin Fields is shredding the Broncos' defense

The Broncos' defense is awful.

If that wasn't clear when they gave up 70 points to the Dolphins last week, it should be very clear today, as the Bears have put up 21 points midway through the second quarter.

Justin Fields, who has been terrible this season, is 12-for-12 for 185 yards, with three touchdowns and no interceptions. He's been shredding this terrible Broncos defense.

Sean Payton said before the season that last year's Broncos staff did one of the worst coaching jobs he's ever seen, but the reality is his own staff has not improved upon last year's effort. Broncos defensive coordinator Vance Joseph's seat is getting warm, just four games into the season.