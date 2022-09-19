Justin Fields runs for 3-yard touchdown to give Bears a 7-3 lead

The Packers took the opening kickoff and drove 53 yards in 13 plays. They stalled after reaching the Chicago 13, though.

A false start on Josh Myers moved the Packers back 5 yards was followed by two incompletions and a Trevis Gipson sack of Aaron Rodgers. Green Bay settled for a 40-yard Mason Crosby field goal and a 3-0 lead.

Rodgers went 3-of-6 for 37 yards on the opening drive.

The Bears went 71 yards in seven plays to take a 7-3 lead on a 3-yard touchdown run by Justin Fields.

His only pass attempt on the first possession was a 30-yard completion to Equanimeous St. Brown. David Montgomery had four carries for 38 yards.

