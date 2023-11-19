Justin Fields marches Bears down the field in first drive since thumb injury

After missing a month, Bears quarterback Justin Fields didn't miss a beat.

Fields returned to the starting lineup after missing the Bears' last four games with a thumb injury, and he was excellent on the first drive today in Detroit, marching the Bears down the field against a Lions defense that couldn't do much of anything to stop him.

Fields was excellent on the 10-play, 75-yard touchdown drive, running three times for 28 yards and completing three passes for 38 yards. D'Onta Foreman got the touchdown run to finish the drive.

For a Lions defense that played badly last week against the Chargers, it was an ugly start. They'll need to be a lot better if the Lions are to be contenders.