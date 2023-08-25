Justin Fields’ final tuneup — and big job auditions: What to watch for in the Chicago Bears’ preseason finale

The Chicago Bears will play quarterback Justin Fields and their other healthy starters when they host the Buffalo Bills on Saturday at Soldier Field.

The third preseason game will be the starters’ final tuneup before the season opener Sept. 10 against the Green Bay Packers, and it also will be the final job audition for those trying to make the roster when the Bears make cuts Tuesday. Here are four things to watch.

1. Justin Fields’ day

Matt Eberflus said he and his Bears coaching staff still were deciding how many reps each player will get, including Fields.

Fields played seven snaps in two series — both resulting in long touchdowns — in the preseason opener against the Tennessee Titans. He then sat out the second preseason game against the Indianapolis Colts because of the work the offense had gotten during two previous joint practices.

The Bears decided to give Fields reps Saturday despite several injuries to offensive line starters that could affect his protection against a Bills defense that is playing its starters. But Eberflus said they made the decision because the live game reps — and experiencing the speed and physicality that come with them — are important.

“(It’s about) being able to function with his teammates and with his receivers, the offensive line and tight ends,” Eberflus said. “Just to get that efficiency down, if it’s for a short period of time or a longer period of time.”

2. The QB2 competition

Eberflus continues to leave open the backup quarterback competition between P.J. Walker, Nathan Peterman and Tyson Bagent.

Walker, who joined the Bears on a two-year, $4.15 million contract in March, might have the inside track to the job, but coaches have said they’re going to use all of training camp to make the decision. And that includes Saturday’s game.

“We’re open to that,” Eberflus said of the competition. “That’s exciting, and that was created. It wasn’t like we (the coaching staff) created it. That was created by pure competition. If you keep an open mind and you let things play out, then good things will happen. I’ve seen that coaches predetermine things a lot of times, and we just base it on performances. And we’re going to continue to do that and let the competition play itself out.”

Bagent and Peterman both had far more productive showings in the second preseason game than Walker did. Can Walker put together a good outing to solidify his spot? Can Bagent, the undrafted rookie from Division II Shepherd, continue to impress ahead of Tuesday’s 53-man roster deadline? Where does Peterman stand?

It will be worth watching even after Fields is done for the day.

3. A shuffled offensive line

Left tackle Braxton Jones started 17 games on a line that went through numerous variations in 2022. So he knows how to deal with the rash of injuries that have sidelined left guard Teven Jenkins, right tackle Darnell Wright, guard Nate Davis and guard/center Lucas Patrick.

“The preparation part is probably the biggest thing,” Jones said. “Just making sure whoever I am playing with that week, I’m going in and preparing with them, making sure I’m fitting certain looks with them and talking through things, making sure we’re on the same page. … It takes preparation, so when you get to the game you know what you’re doing and when things do come at you or you’re with a different guy you’re prepared for that moment and you know what to do.”

Jones and Cody Whitehair, who moved from center to left guard and is playing through a hand injury, are the two starters on the line likely to play Saturday. So the Bears depth will be tested as they try to protect Fields well enough that he gets through to Week 1 healthy.

Center Doug Kramer, guard Ja’Tyre Carter and swing tackle Larry Borom are among those who will be tested. Kramer spent all of last season, when he was a rookie, on injured reserve with a foot injury.

4. Last audition

Defensive end Terrell Lewis has been productive with three sacks in two preseason games, so he would be surprised if he didn’t make this Bears team. But he also knows “how this business goes.”

“So that’s why I just continue to focus on: What can I do and control day in and day out?” Lewis said. “Because at the end of the day, especially during the preseason, you’re not only playing for yourself and the organization you’re with, but you’re also playing for every other team in the league.”

Saturday’s game is the last job interview with the Bears — and others teams — for a lot of players.

Lewis and fellow defensive ends Dominique Robinson and Trevis Gipson are worth watching in one of the Bears’ key roster battles. (Starter DeMarcus Walker remained out of practice this week, and Yannick Ngakoue and Rasheem Green returned Thursday after missing Wednesday’s practice, so it’s unclear how much any of them will play.)

The final wide receiver roster spots are another intriguing storyline. Chase Claypool, Velus Jones Jr., Dante Pettis and Joe Reed remained out with injuries this week. So Equanimeous St. Brown, rookie Tyler Scott, Nsimba Webster, Daurice Fountain and Isaiah Ford are bound to get a lot of work once starters Darnell Mooney and DJ Moore sit down.

Who will make an impression?