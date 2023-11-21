Just in time, Aidan Robbins helps offense find momentum heading to season finale at OSU

BYU running back Aidan Robbins breaks away for a long run against Oklahoma at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Nov. 18, 2023. Robbins had, by far, his best outing of the season against the Sooners. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Aidan Robbins and BYU offensive coordinator Aaron Roderick held a Senior Day hug a little longer last Saturday in LaVell Edwards Stadium.

One can easily understand why.

Roderick brought in Robbins to be his version of current Atlanta Falcons and former BYU back Tyler Allgeier.

On this day, against No. 14 Oklahoma, Robbins amassed 43.8% of his season’s 411 yards rushing.

A happy day? Well, on a losing effort to the Sooners, it was indeed a moment for Robbins to feel good about his effort.

Robbins, a 1,000-yard rusher at UNLV last season, spent most of his transfer year at BYU on the sidelines nursing injuries to his ribs. His career at BYU came in bits and pieces but on Saturday against Oklahoma, he rushed for 182 yards, 8.3 yards per carry.

This is what Roderick had been waiting for from Robbins.

Now the big power back heads to Stillwater to take on Oklahoma State in what is a do-or-die game for BYU bowl eligibility.

For the first time this season, an opponent has to account for Robbins being a huge threat to gobble up yards.

And there are a lot of reasons for that.

BYU tweaked some offensive line schemes, making it more simple last Saturday. And a mobile running back threat at quarterback Jake Retzlaff has forced opposing linebackers and safeties to account for his legs, opening up the run game for a guy like Robbins.

And for the first time all season, BYU had all of its receiving corps (downfield blockers) available.

Offensive center and captain Connor Pay said on Monday that the offense worked for a simple reason.

“It really came down to all 11 players doing their job,” he explained. “It takes only one guy not doing their job to blow up a play. This (Oklahoma game) was the first game this season our offense looked like it is supposed to.”

The threat of running an RPO play with Robbins and Retzlaff is something the Cougars offense has not had during this five-win season. It’s been like a herd of desert camels wandering around the Big 12 with no oasis in sight.

Now, in Stillwater, BYU’s offense knows what it’s like to take a deep sip.

This gives Robbins, Roderick and Company a sliver of hope.

Can BYU end the current four-game losing streak at OSU?

Maybe.

What will it take?

An effort like it turned in against Oklahoma, minus the three turnovers, which led directly to 21 Sooners points in a 34-24 loss.

Cougars on the air

BYU (2-6, 5-6)

at Oklahoma State (6-2, 8-3)

Saturday, 1:30 p.m. MST

Boone Pickens Stadium

Stillwater, Oklahoma

TV: ABC

Radio: 102.7 FM/1160 AM

Defensively, OSU is gettable. The Cowboys have three losses: a 33-7 setback to South Alabama (6-5); a 34-27 loss to 6-5 Iowa State; and a 45-3 loss to 5-6 UCF.

Oklahoma State ranks 115th in total defense, 107th in rush defense, 115th in passing yards allowed, 71st in scoring defense and 41st in turnover margin.

Yet, OSU’s 8-3 record is far better than BYU’s 5-6 mark. And on this Saturday afternoon, the Cowboys will be motivated on Senior Day and by a chance to play in the Big 12 championship game, likely against Texas.

That’s a lot of mojo for OSU to hold off Robbins and the mistake-prone Cougars.

On the other hand, BYU is fresh off its best effort since the win over Texas Tech and its best run-game effort of the year in the loss to OU.

That has to count for something, doesn’t it?

Even a little?

Yes, but not if BYU continues a trend of turning the ball over.