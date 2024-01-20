Just how good has UNC’s defense been? Try tops in the nation

Tar Heel fans are used to seeing their beloved basketball team out-run opposing teams on the court, collecting rebounds and immediately pushing the ball up for quick points.

UNC’s been able to do this because of talented big men – Armando Bacot, Tyler Hansbrough and Isaiah Hicks, to name a few in recent years – and talented guards like Marcus Paige, Ty Lawson and RJ Davis.

Carolina’s offense has played significantly better this year and looked like the units of old, but it’s the defense turning heads. The Tar Heels, who have held opponents to 70 points or fewer in 12/17 games this year, rank seventh among ACC schools in opponent points per game (69.5).

Not only is UNC’s defense playing like one of the ACC’s best units, it’s one of the country’s best.

Who knew a loss to Kentucky would spur Carolina’s hot defensive streak?

What frustrated me about that game, was the fact a significantly more-experienced and talented UNC team lost to a young, talented Kentucky squad without a true top scoring option. The Wildcats are known for being a fairly young team, like Duke, with a majority of their players being one-and-dones.

Hubert Davis must’ve said something to his players, because they’ve looked like a true Final Four contender since.

