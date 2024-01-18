RJ Davis passes Jeff Lebo on all-time UNC 3-pointers list

Despite nearly allowing Louisville to come back from a 20-point deficit in the second half of Wednesday night’s ACC clash, the UNC men’s basketball team held on for an 86-70 victory.

ACC-leading North Carolina (14-3, 6-0) shot extremely well in the first half, made smart decisions with the basketball and was aggressive in getting to the hoop, earning itself a 17-point halftime lead. You could say the Tar Heels’ first half was a major reason they won – without it, Louisville would’ve taken the lead or, even worse, came away with an upset.

The ACC-worst Cardinals (6-11, 1-5) closed their second-half deficit to five points, thanks to hot shooting from Skyy Clark and cold shooting from UNC. Even with its cold spell in the second half, Carolina shot an impressive 45.5 percent from deep.

What RJ Davis, the Tar Heels and game’s leading scorer (21 points), did was even more impressive.

Davis shot 4-of-7 from 3-point land. While doing this, Davis passed assistant coach Jeff Lebo for seventh in school history – in terms of made 3-pointers.

212 Career 3-pointers for RJ Davis…passes Jeff Lebo for 7th in history.

Not only has Davis continued being one of the top perimeter shooters in the country, he’s played himself into ACC Player of the Year contention.

Davis leads the conference – and ranks 17th nationally – with 20.4 points per game. He’s scored in double digits during all but the UC-Riverside game back in November, including two consecutive 20-point outings.

What amazes me more, however, is the fact Davis has drained at least one three-pointer in each game. He’s also drilled multiple in 14 consecutive games.

When Carolina turns in balanced scoring attacks, like Wednesday night against, Davis doesn’t need to play hero ball as much. When Davis plays at the level he currently is, however, UNC is extremely difficult to slow down.

