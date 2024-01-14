College basketball analyst believes UNC is a legit Final Four contender

The North Carolina Tar Heels are rolling here in January, winning six-straight games and moving to 13-3 overall and 5-0 in Atlantic Coast Conference play following a win over Syracuse on Saturday.

After that 103-67 win, the vibes are very high surrounding this team and while it’s very early on in the season still, they are receiving their praise for their play. And rightfully so.

The latest praise comes from college basketball analyst Jeff Goodman who believes this team is a legit Final Four contender. During a 10-minute segment on the “Field of 68” podcast Saturday, Goodman offered his thoughts on this UNC team.

“I think Carolina is a legitimate Final Four contender,” Goodman said. “I saw them a week ago at Clemson and it was their second-straight road win and now they are 5-0 in the league for the first time in about 8 years. I just like them for a couple of reasons. Number one, they guard. They actually guard and they show their toughness Number two, they play together. Number three, they move the ball when it matters.”

Goodman went on to explain more about this team this season and why they are better.

All three reasons are things we have seen from this UNC team this season and it’s been impressive. It feels like Hubert Davis and this team have something special brewing and they have to stay the course and get the job done as there is a lot of season left.

