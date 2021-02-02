Jurgen Klopp reveals what ‘big, big talent’ Ozan Kabak will bring to Liverpool

Schalke defender Ozan Kabak (Getty Images)

Jurgen Klopp believes new signing Ozan Kabak is a “big, big talent” who will bring “proper personality” to Liverpool.

The Premier League champions have paid an initial £1million loan fee with the option to buy for £18m at the end of the season.

Kabak completed the formalities of the switch in Germany and will travel to Merseyside later this week.

His signing was recommended by former Schalke manager David Wagner who gave a glowing reference.

“Yes, Dave was already very, very positive about him,” he told the club website. “He came very young to Germany and everybody was clear he was a massive talent.

“He is only 20 now. He plays in his second club [in Germany]; he is at Schalke and unfortunately they are in a bad position in the moment. For him, I think it’s a really good moment to make the move because, like each player in the world, you need a stable team around you and that’s what we can deliver.

“We deliver a stable team and you can play your position, you don’t have to be 20 with pretty much everything on the pitch and not allowed to make mistakes anymore.

“He’s really a big, big talent and we are really looking forward to working with him.”

The 20-year-old arrives at Anfield after two years in the Bundesliga, where he represented Stuttgart before joining Schalke in July 2019.

He previously gained Champions League experience at Galatasaray and has won seven caps for Turkey.

He added: "Dave always said he will be a future captain of a team. He is a proper personality.

“When you go abroad in that young age, to another country and play for other clubs, he could have played in Turkey in each club he wants. Goes then to Stuttgart, goes then to Schalke. He could have gone anywhere but he wanted to make football steps and we are a proper football step for him.

“He wants to learn but he can deliver already.”

