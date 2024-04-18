Jurgen Klopp’s farewell party in Dublin off after Atalanta end Liverpool’s European dream
Liverpool’s end-of-an-era party in Dublin is off.
A second leg win over Atalanta was not enough to keep Jurgen Klopp’s treble hopes alive, their Europa League dreams evaporating amid the smoke of the firework display in Bergamo. In truth, it was a hollow more than heroic victory for Liverpool, despite the promise of Mohamed Salah’s seventh minute penalty.
The damage of the shocking 3-0 defeat at Anfield was too much. The spirit of that Barcelona comeback could not be summoned. Not even the return of Divock Origi himself would have re-energised a strikeforce which has lost its spark at the worst time.
Atalanta were worth their success over the two legs but there was no escaping the sense of a wasted opportunity for Klopp. Liverpool were forced to play in panic mode, even when the early penalty offered the platform to make the evening more nervous for the hosts than it ultimately proved.
Ice in those veins! 🥶
Mo Salah gives Liverpool the lead early on from the spot...
📺 @tntsports & @discoveryplusUK #UEL pic.twitter.com/owbbBmY8TT
— Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) April 18, 2024
Liverpool’s best work was in the first half. The longer the game progressed, the more their challenge fizzled out. Now they must ensure the same is not true of their season.
Of greater concern remains the absence of attacking conviction. Darwin Nunez was benched, and Liverpool ended the game with rookie striker Jayden Danns alongside the £75 million striker who appeared as a late sub. It was the surest sign of a team running out of ideas.
They will need to rediscover some before the trip to Fulham this weekend, or a major setback in their season will be the beginning of the end of it.
Klopp said he didn’t know what inspirational words he would offer his players. He made a big enough statement with a team selection which screamed, ‘I got it badly wrong last week.’
After the tweaks which backfired in the first leg, the starting XI was as strong as available, given Nunez’s form has dipped with the same speed as Wataru Endo’s energy levels.
Alexander-Arnold’s return added a world class element to unlock a man-to-man marking system which meant Atalanta had more worries in the first 10 minutes than the entire ninety at Anfield.
From the early moments it felt like a template was set. So long as Liverpool could keep Alexander-Arnold on the pitch, they had a chance. Where his team mates often look frenzied and panicky, he was elegance and poise personified. Just once he was too casual, nearly losing possession on the edge of his penalty area. He consistently looked a more likely game-changer in Atalanta territory, however.
Given the length of his recent lay-off, the question was how long he would last.
He needed seconds to show what Liverpool were missing without him, his rangy passing and ability to drift infield baffling the home side.
From a more orthodox position as a marauding wing back, Alexander-Arnold helped give Liverpool their dream start, his cross met with an instant penalty appeal as it struck Sead Kolasinac’s arm. The referee did not hesitate, a customary VAR check giving enough time for Alexis Mac Allister to bluff he would be the penalty taker. Salah took the ball to ensure Liverpool led within seven minutes and the similarities with Barcelona were already eerie.
It could have been more in a lightning opening, Diaz denied by keeper Juan Musso, and Liverpool continuing their recent habit of wasting opportunities when one more accurate pass would have opened up a nervous Italian defence.
When the instant promise of bombardment on goal never materialised, the home side’s confidence grew.
To their credit, Atalanta stuck to their game plan. They were never going to sit on their lead. They’re not that sort of team, their blueprint more Marcelo Bielsa than traditional Italian defence.
That kept Liverpool one accurate delivery from a second, which should have come from Salah before half-time after a prolonged attacking lull.
The Egyptian had taken on a free role, regularly dropping deep or occupying a central position. Put one-on-one with Musso, he opted for the clever lobbed finish. A confident Salah would have been celebrating before the ball hit the net. This time he was off target, still shaking his head two minutes later.
This was a summary of Salah since his return from a hamstring issue, searching for his best. His presence alone was enough to make Atalanta defenders’ knees wobble, but too often he failed to use possession in profitable areas, passes not quite hitting their target just like that chipped shot.
He was not alone. Dominik Szoboszlai looks a more accomplished footballer when exchanging passes with Alexander-Arnold. It still feels like there is much more to come. Curtis Jones is getting livelier with every comeback game, but he too was not seeing or executing passes with the same speed as before his lay-off.
Liverpool went into the second half knowing one goal would induce panic in a home crowd and players already showing signs of anxiety.
Liverpool win in Italy but crash out of Europe: as it happened
10:27 PM BST
Jurgen Klopp speaking to TNT
"It didn't go our way but I liked the way we played"
Jurgen Klopp gives his assessment on Liverpool's #UEL quarter-final second leg with Atalanta...
🎙️ @DannyJamieson | #UEL pic.twitter.com/QMsySlZhnH
— Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) April 18, 2024
10:27 PM BST
Still going in France
Atalanta are still awaiting who they will play in the semi-finals. Marseille and Benfica are still level 2-2 on aggregate and there just five minutes remaining of extra time in France.
10:19 PM BST
Former Liverpool defender Stephen Warnock on BBC Radio 5 Live
Liverpool created enough opportunities in the first half and if they had taken one more it would have changed how Atalanta approached the second half.
But Liverpool were poor in the second half and Atalanta were aggressive in their press. The second half was a reflection of what we saw at Anfield.
They had energy and desire to go get the ball, ultimately they did what they had to do on the night - frustrate Liverpool.
10:15 PM BST
Virgil van Dijk speaking to TNT
"Much better than last week but it wasn't enough"
Virgil van Dijk reflects on being knocked out of the #UEL by Atalanta with @DannyJamieson... pic.twitter.com/1L1MC5jFz8
— Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) April 18, 2024
10:14 PM BST
Atalanta celebrate progression through to the semi-finals
10:08 PM BST
Your reaction
Bertie Barking: Well played Atalanta. Liverpool will need to move some players on and make a couple of good signings. That’s football.
Ian Raw: Well that was about the poorest, least imaginative, least aggressive Liverpool I have seen in a long time. Looked like Scottish long ball football at times. Well done Atalanta - you had us under control at all times.
J Baucher: Many congratulations Atalanta. I hope they go on to win the competition. We are carrying too many. Curtis Jones should be nowhere near a Liverpool team. He is awful.
Peter Jarman: Liverpool have forgotten that you go forward and aim at the goal not spend the game passing back and the goalkeeper getting more touches than the forwards.
John Spencer: Hate to say it but this is end of the Klopp era, it was fun while it lasted but we have no game plan, I think Klopp realises that and is getting out.
10:03 PM BST
Four English clubs out this week
Four out of five English teams have exited Europe this week 😳 pic.twitter.com/BC8Gg3MuU1
— Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) April 18, 2024
10:02 PM BST
Semi-finals
Atalanta, Bayer Leverkusen and Roma have booked their places in the semi-finals. Marseille and Benfica have gone to extra time. Here is what the semi-final line-ups look like:
Atalanta vs Marseille or Benfica
Bayer Leverkusen vs Roma
09:58 PM BST
Around the grounds
Atalanta have beaten Liverpool 3-1 on aggregate. Meanwhile at the London Stadium West Ham are out after losing 3-1 on aggregate to Bayer Leverkusen after a 1-1 draw on the night. Roma are through after beating AC Milan 3-1 on aggregate. Marseille and Benfica are going to extra time as it is 2-2 on aggregate.
09:54 PM BST
Full time
There is the full-time whistle and Atalanta have knocked out Liverpool. Jurgen Klopp’s men win 1-0 on the night but Atalanta win 3-1 on aggregate. The damage was done last week at Anfield.
AAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHH!!!!!! 🖤💙#AtalantaLiverpool #UEL #GoAtalantaGo pic.twitter.com/H5NSutBbI4
— Atalanta B.C. (@Atalanta_BC) April 18, 2024
Liverpool are out of the #UEL!
They win 1-0 on the night but Atalanta take the tie 3-1 overall! 🇮🇹 pic.twitter.com/O4aHkMdWcg
— Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) April 18, 2024
09:52 PM BST
90+2 minutes: Atalanta 0 Liverpool 1 (3-1 agg)
Mac Allister sends in the free-kick and, with his back to goal, Nunez flicks it goalwards but it is a simple save for Musso.
09:51 PM BST
90+1 minutes: Atalanta 0 Liverpool 1 (3-1 agg)
Zappacosta is booked for a blatant, constant pull on Jota as the Liverpool forward drove forward.
09:50 PM BST
90 minutes: Atalanta 0 Liverpool 1 (3-1 agg)
There will be three minutes of added time.
09:48 PM BST
88 minutes: Atalanta 0 Liverpool 1 (3-1 agg)
By the way Liverpool are playing it around the back you would think they were ahead in the tie.
09:46 PM BST
86 minutes: Atalanta 0 Liverpool 1 (3-1 agg)
Elliott sends in a cross from the right, which is deflected and Musso takes an easy catch.
09:44 PM BST
85 minutes: Atalanta 0 Liverpool 1 (3-1 agg)
It is all too slow at the moment from Liverpool. They need to speed up play. They have just five minutes plus added time left to find two goals.
09:39 PM BST
79 minutes: Atalanta 0 Liverpool 1 (3-1 agg)
One final change for Jurgen Klopp as he brings on Jayden Danns for Robertson.
Atalanta are making a change as Lookman replaces Miranchuk.
Just over 10 minutes of normal time left.
09:37 PM BST
77 minutes: Atalanta 0 Liverpool 1 (3-1 agg)
That is a nasty challenge from Koopmeiners on Mac Allister and rightly so the Atalanta midfielder is booked.
09:34 PM BST
74 minutes: Atalanta 0 Liverpool 1 (3-1 agg)
Atalanta are making their first two changes of the night as De Ketelaere and Pasalic come on for Scamacca and Ederson.
09:32 PM BST
72 minutes: Atalanta 0 Liverpool 1 (3-1 agg)
Liverpool are making their fourth change as Gomez replaces Alexander-Arnold.
It is just not quite clicking for Liverpool at the moment and time is running away from them.
09:30 PM BST
70 minutes: Atalanta 0 Liverpool 1 (3-1 agg)
20 minutes to in Bergamo and Liverpool still trail by two goals on aggregate.
09:28 PM BST
68 minutes: Atalanta 0 Liverpool 1 (3-1 agg)
Zappacosta pulls it back to Scamacca on the edge of the box but his first-time effort is blazed over the bar.
09:26 PM BST
66 minutes: Atalanta 0 Liverpool 1 (3-1 agg)
Here comes a triple change for Liverpool. Jota, Nunez and Elliott come on for Diaz, Salah and Szoboszlai.
09:26 PM BST
65 minutes: Atalanta 0 Liverpool 1 (3-1 agg)
Atalanta waste a good chance. Miranchuk had an easy pass to Koopmeiners on the left-hand side of the box but the pass is over-hit.
09:25 PM BST
64 minutes: Atalanta 0 Liverpool 1 (3-1 agg)
Liverpool need to make a few changes here and they are coming. Jota about to come on.
09:21 PM BST
60 minutes: Atalanta 0 Liverpool 1 (3-1 agg)
Koopmeiners, on the turn, shoots from the edge of the box but it is a fairly simple save for Alisson.
09:18 PM BST
58 minutes: Atalanta 0 Liverpool 1 (3-1 agg)
Alexander-Arnold finds van Dijk at the back post but the header is straight into the hands of Musso. Not enough power on the header.
09:18 PM BST
57 minutes: Atalanta 0 Liverpool 1 (3-1 agg)
Liverpool have a free-kick in a good position after Kolasinac fouls Szoboszlai. The free-kick is fairly central, around 35 yards out...
09:17 PM BST
56 minutes: Atalanta 0 Liverpool 1 (3-1 agg)
Alexander-Arnold lifts a delightful ball over the top to Gakpo. He cannot quickly get it under control, but he finds Szoboszlai in the box. He plays it back to Gakpo, who flicks it Salah. The Egyptian’s effort is saved but the offside flag was up as Salah was clearly offside. In the initial phase had Gakpo got that under control he would have had a simple one-on-one.
09:12 PM BST
52 minutes: Atalanta 0 Liverpool 1 (3-1 agg)
Liverpool have a corner after a marauding run forward by Alexander-Arnold. His delivery though is dealt with by Atalanta.
09:12 PM BST
51 minutes: Atalanta 0 Liverpool 1 (3-1 agg)
Nearly chaos at the back for Atalanta. Liverpool play the ball over the top and Musso comes rushing out of his goal as he has done on a few occasions tonight. The ball spins past him but Atalanta just about clear away.
09:10 PM BST
50 minutes: Atalanta 0 Liverpool 1 (3-1 agg)
Chance for Atalanta. Zappacosta sends in a cross from the right. Miranchuk messes up the first chance but it falls at the feet of Ederson, whose shot is saved by Alisson. That was a real opportunity for the home side.
09:09 PM BST
48 minutes: Atalanta 0 Liverpool 1 (3-1 agg)
Atalanta have the first corner of the second half after Liverpool felt they should have had a free-kick in the build-up for a foul on Mac Allister.
They play the corner short but the delivery is way over-hit and Liverpool have a throw-in.
09:05 PM BST
Second half
We are back under way in Bergamo. Back in 2019 on that famous night at Anfield Liverpool were 1-0 up at half-time against Barcelona in the Champions League semi-finals. We all know how that game finished. Liverpool fans will be hoping for a repeat in the next 45 minutes.
08:53 PM BST
HT scores
All four games in the Europa League quarter-finals are at half-time. Here are the latest scores at the break:
Atalanta 0-1 Liverpool (3-1 agg)
Roma 2-0 AC Milan (3-0 agg)
West Ham 1-0 Bayer Leverkusen (1-2 agg)
Marseille 0-0 Benfica (1-2 agg)
08:47 PM BST
Half-time
Referee François Letexier blows his whistle and that is it for the first half. Liverpool lead 1-0 on the night but still trail 3-1 on aggregate.
Half-time in Bergamo. #UEL pic.twitter.com/34Pdc9vrMT
— Liverpool FC (@LFC) April 18, 2024
08:45 PM BST
45 minutes: Atalanta 0 Liverpool 1 (3-1 agg)
There will be two minutes of added time at the end of this first half.
08:45 PM BST
44 minutes: Atalanta 0 Liverpool 1 (3-1 agg)
Alexander-Arnold’s free-kick goes straight into the wall. Liverpool recycle it and first, Mac Allister has a shot blocked, then it falls to Alexander-Arnold but his effort is terrible and sails over the bar.
08:43 PM BST
42 minutes: Atalanta 0 Liverpool 1 (3-1 agg)
Hien is booked for a handball as Salah lifted the ball forward towards Diaz. The Liverpool players want a straight red as they believe it denied a goal-scoring chance.
Diaz has also been booked, seemingly for dissent. Alexander-Arnold has the ball in his hands, just inside 30 yards out.
08:42 PM BST
41 minutes: Atalanta 0 Liverpool 1 (3-1 agg)
Koopmeiners thinks he has scored for Atalanta but the offside flag is up. The Liverpool defensive line pushed up and caught the Dutch midfielder offside.
08:40 PM BST
39 minutes: Atalanta 0 Liverpool 1 (3-1 agg)
Huge miss from Salah. Gakpo sends the Egyptian through one-on-one with Musso, who is off his line. Salah spots it and tries to lift it over him, but his effort goes wide. Salah should have done better there and should have buried that chance.
08:36 PM BST
35 minutes: Atalanta 0 Liverpool 1 (3-1 agg)
Aston Villa are through to the Europa Conference League semi-finals, having beaten Lille 4-3 on penalties.
08:32 PM BST
31 minutes: Atalanta 0 Liverpool 1 (3-1 agg)
Liverpool lift a ball over the top and it looks like Salah is going to be one-on-one with Musso but the Atalanta goalkeeper is quick to come miles off his line to clear.
Moments later Gakpo is sent through. He checks back and finds Salah on the edge of the box. He nearly finds Diaz with a cute pass into the box but it is cut out.
Salah’s free role is causing Atalanta problems, but he is yet to use good possession well enough. All a bit too hectic from Liverpool since that perfect start.
08:29 PM BST
28 minutes: Atalanta 0 Liverpool 1 (3-1 agg)
Miranchuk’s effort with is left foot just inside the Liverpool box goes wide of the far post.
08:24 PM BST
24 minutes: Atalanta 0 Liverpool 1 (3-1 agg)
For as long as Alexander-Arnold is on the pitch, Liverpool have a chance. Need to make the most of it before he tires after so long out.
08:23 PM BST
23 minutes: Atalanta 0 Liverpool 1 (3-1 agg)
Over in France the Conference League game between Lille and Aston Villa has gone to penalties.
08:22 PM BST
22 minutes: Atalanta 0 Liverpool 1 (3-1 agg)
Alexander-Arnold lifts a cross with his left to the far post, Jones cushions a header to Salah, whose first touch is not great and Atalanta can clear.
08:21 PM BST
21 minutes: Atalanta 0 Liverpool 1 (3-1 agg)
Alexander-Arnold lifts a ball forward towards Szoboszlai, who cannot quite get it under his control and it runs through to Musso.
08:20 PM BST
20 minutes: Atalanta 0 Liverpool 1 (3-1 agg)
Diaz gives the ball away so poorly inside the Liverpool half which gifts Atalanta possession. Scamacca plays the ball through from just outside the box to the on-running Miranchuk but he cannot keep control of his first touch and it runs through to Alisson.
08:17 PM BST
16 minutes: Atalanta 0 Liverpool 1 (3-1 agg)
There has been a goal at the London Stadium where West Ham have got the opening goal of the second leg through Michail Antonio. Bayer Leverkusen lead 2-1 on aggregate.
08:13 PM BST
12 minutes: Atalanta 0 Liverpool 1 (3-1 agg)
So close for Diaz. Gakpo’s lovely first-time flick finds Diaz inside the box but Musso is off his line quickly again to smother the shot.
Moments later Szoboszlai has an effort from distance which Musso saves.
08:10 PM BST
9 minutes: Atalanta 0 Liverpool 1 (3-1 agg)
Salah nearly finds Szoboszlai with a through ball but Musso is off his line quickly to collect the ball.
08:08 PM BST
GOAL! Salah scores from the spot
Exactly the start Liverpool needed. Salah slams it home into the bottom right-hand corner, sending Musso the wrong way.
Alexander-Arnold has already shown he is the man to break the man-marking system. Dream start for Liverpool.
Ice in those veins! 🥶
Mo Salah gives Liverpool the lead early on from the spot...
📺 @tntsports & @discoveryplusUK #UEL pic.twitter.com/owbbBmY8TT
— Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) April 18, 2024
08:06 PM BST
VAR checking
There was a VAR check but the decision stands. Salah to take...
08:06 PM BST
Penalty Liverpool
Just five minutes gone and Liverpool have a penalty. Alexander-Arnold sends in a cross from the right which hits Ruggeri’s hand and the referee points straight to the spot.
08:04 PM BST
2 minutes: Atalanta 0 Liverpool 0 (3-0 agg)
Play has been stopped as Van Dijk has hurt his hand so he is receiving some medical treatment. It looks like he may have dislocated his finger but he is fine to continue.
If Klopp told his players to get their fingers out after the first leg, not sure that was what he had in mind. Van Dijk needing some early treatment for a dislocated digit (is that the technical term?)
08:00 PM BST
Kick-off
We are under way in Bergamo. Can Liverpool turn it around to make it another special European night or will it be Atalanta booking their place in the semi-finals?
07:56 PM BST
Kick-off fast approaching
Both sides have emerged from the tunnel at Gewiss Stadium and we are just moments away from kick-off in Bergamo.
07:54 PM BST
Reminder of the team news
Atalanta: Musso, Gjimshiti, Hien, Kolasinac, Zappacosta, De Roon, Ederson, Ruggeri, Koopmeiners, Al. Miranchuk, Scamacca.
Substitutes: Carnesecchi, Rossi, Toloi, Holm, Pasalic, Toure, Lookman, De Ketelaere, Bakker, Adopo, Hateboer, Bonfanti.
Liverpool: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson, Mac Allister, Szoboszlai, Jones, Salah, Gakpo, Diaz.
Substitutes: Adrian, Kelleher, Gomez, Endo, Nunez, Elliott, Jota, Tsimikas, Gravenberch, Clark, Danns, Quansah.
07:51 PM BST
Jurgen Klopp speaking to TNT
“We didn’t do ourselves a favour in the first leg. We just need to try and win the football game and get ahead and then we’ll see how much time is left. We’ll have to be good in all departments because they are a well-drilled unit and they are used to defending a result and that is probably what they’ll do today. We have to nothing to lose and they pretty much have nothing to win from here. If we get back in the game it will be a bit nervy for them. We have to use it.
“We don’t have a real advantage but there are some between the lines and that is what we have to try. We have to play a really good football game. We don’t have to score twice in the first 10 minutes, but we should not concede in that time. We need a complete performance. We’re here to give it a proper try.”
07:47 PM BST
Liverpool gearing up
📽️✨ #UEL pic.twitter.com/ac0HbWyy0g
— Liverpool FC (@LFC) April 18, 2024
07:44 PM BST
Live from Bergamo
Maybe there is something in the air. Maybe it is because of the demise of Manchester City which was heartily celebrated in certain Bergamo establishments last night. Or maybe it is because Klopp has picked a stronger side. But there has been a growing confidence Liverpool will pull this off as the day has progressed. The first 30 minutes will demonstrate if it is misplaced. In an unscientific straw poll, the Atalanta-supporting taxi driver who drove me to last night’s press conference fears a Liverpool comeback, but the Atalanta-loving pizza waitress who served my delicious lunch is certain her side will be in the semi-final.
07:41 PM BST
Aston Villa score crucial goal
Matty Cash’s deflected strike has brought Aston Villa level 3-3 on aggregate. The referee has just blown his whistle at the end of normal time and they are heading for extra time in Lille.
07:39 PM BST
Liverpool getting ready
Time for warm-ups 💫 pic.twitter.com/um7rSdZW6p
— Liverpool FC (@LFC) April 18, 2024
07:36 PM BST
Home side gearing up
Insieme 🫂 All together #AtalantaLiverpool #UEL #GoAtalantaGo ⚫️🔵 pic.twitter.com/GNik4ur5Eg
— Atalanta B.C. (@Atalanta_BC) April 18, 2024
07:29 PM BST
Fancy a flutter?
Having a bet on today’s match? First take a look at these free bets and betting offers.
07:23 PM BST
Can West Ham end Leverkusen’s unbeaten run?
At the London Stadium West Ham are hoping to overturn a 2-0 deficit against newly crowned Bundesliga champions Bayer Leverkusen, who are still unbeaten this season. You can follow the action from the London Stadium here.
07:20 PM BST
Aston Villa heading out?
In the Europa Conference League Aston Villa are over in France taking on Lille. Aston Villa held a 2-1 lead going into the second leg, but Lille are currently 2-0 up in the second leg and as it stands Villa are going out as they are 3-2 down on aggregate. There are 15 minutes left of normal time and you can follow all the live action here.
07:18 PM BST
Captain Virgil
©️🇳🇱 pic.twitter.com/guoBRlNVjo
— Liverpool FC (@LFC) April 18, 2024
07:08 PM BST
Liverpool arriving
The Reds have arrived 👋 #UEL pic.twitter.com/c7SFPGmO4T
— Liverpool FC (@LFC) April 18, 2024
07:04 PM BST
The two sides in black and white...
Atalanta XI: Musso, Gjimshiti, Hien, Kolasinac, Zappacosta, De Roon, Ederson, Ruggeri, Koopmeiners, Al. Miranchuk, Scamacca.
Subs: Carnesecchi, Rossi, Toloi, Holm, Pasalic, Toure, Lookman, De Ketelaere, Bakker, Adopo, Hateboer, Bonfanti.
Liverpool XI: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson, Mac Allister, Szoboszlai, Jones, Salah, Gakpo, Diaz.
Subs: Adrian, Kelleher, Gomez, Endo, Nunez, Elliott, Jota, Tsimikas, Gravenberch, Clark, Danns, Quansah.
07:01 PM BST
Atalanta starting XI
Ready for some melodrama?
👥 Scendiamo in campo così!
👊 How we line up to take on Liverpool!#AtalantaLiverpool #UEL #GoAtalantaGo ⚫️🔵 pic.twitter.com/yAFteK6zNm
— Atalanta B.C. (@Atalanta_BC) April 18, 2024
06:57 PM BST
Carra’s view...
My stance has obviously changed after the Crystal Palace result!
Throw the lot at it Jurgen!! #ATALIV https://t.co/q7zXXp0W0R
— Jamie Carragher (@Carra23) April 18, 2024
06:57 PM BST
Last night in Europe for Liverpool legends?
By John Horstmann
With Klopp leaving in the summer, a mini-revolution is likely to take place at Liverpool, with Michael Edwards – who was key to Liverpool’s success under Klopp in his various roles at the club between 2011 and 2022 – returning as chief football executive of FSG.
Edwards is known for using advanced data models to make football decisions, including player recruitment and outgoings. He is also known to prefer investing in younger talents, with more experienced players rarely handed lucrative long-term contracts.
With that in mind, tonight could also be the last European match for some of Liverpool’s older star players – Mohamed Salah, in particular.
After penning a three-year deal in 2022, which made him the highest paid player in Liverpool’s history, the forward’s contract expires in 2025.
While Salah, who turns 32 in June, remains Liverpool’s most potent attacker, Edwards may argue that the club is best off cashing in on him this summer, rather than handing him a new deal that would keep him in Merseyside until his mid-30s or risk him leaving for free at the end of next season.
Telegraph Sport reported in 2023 that teams in Saudi Arabia, including Al-Ittihad, were willing to splash more than £150 million on Salah last summer – a sum that may be deemed too high for Liverpool to turn down – should another such offer arrive.
Were Klopp to stay on as manager, he might have pushed for Salah to receive a new deal and stay at the club. But with Edwards in charge and a new manager arriving, this is far less certain.
06:55 PM BST
‘Gakpo has looked sharper’
No surprise Darwin Nunez has been left out given his recent form. Cody Gakpo has looked sharper. Klopp’s message is surely to score the first goal and prey on nerves. Suspect Klopp would be happy for his side to be ahead after an hour and then launch a cavalry charge if and when necessary.
It should also be said that Klopp’s line-up screams of how he got his selection wrong in the first leg. Had it been so strong a week ago, perhaps his side would not be trying to complete another miracle.
06:52 PM BST
Liverpool starting XI
How we line up to take on Atalanta 📋🔴 #UEL
— Liverpool FC (@LFC) April 18, 2024
06:51 PM BST
‘Liverpool historians will be fretful’
What links Red Star Belgrade’s Rajko Mitić Stadium, Poland’s Miejski Łódź Stadium and Atalanta’s Gewiss Stadium?
Hopefully absolutely nothing by the end of the night.
Liverpool historians will be fretful, however, that tonight’s venue will be an addition to a future question on the TV show ‘Only Connect’ - the final European destinations for legendary Kop bosses.
In 1973, the Serbian venue was where Bill Shankly ended his European exertions as a Liverpool manager. Unfancied Widzew Lodz stopped Bob Paisley signing off with another European Cup in 1983, defeating Liverpool in the European Cup quarter-final.
Now Jurgen Klopp is hoping he has at least two more cities to visit before he passes the torch to his yet-to-be named successor.
Having led Liverpool to the great football cathedrals of Madrid, Milan, Paris and Barcelona over the past nine years, this would feel like a low-key end to Klopp’s celebrated adventures on the continent. With the arena under reconstruction, only 900 Liverpool fans will be among the 25,000 crowd. The Liverpool manager said the minimum requirement is for his team to play better than in the first leg. They can’t play any worse.
06:39 PM BST
Preview: Visitors have it all to do
Liverpool have a mountain to climb to make the Europa League semi-finals as they travel to Italy tonight to take on Atalanta in their quarter-final second leg. Atalanta won 3-0 at Anfield a week ago thanks to a double from former West Ham striker Gianluca Scamacca and a goal from former Chelsea player Mario Pasalic.
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is hoping to evoke the spirit of their Champions League semi-final comeback against Barcelona in 2019. Klopp’s side were 3-0 down from the first leg but staged an incredible comeback to win 4-0 at Anfield to reach the final, where they beat Tottenham 2-0 in Madrid to win their sixth European Cup.
“I usually don’t prepare these things like that, especially not the day before or four years before whatever,” Klopp said. “I remember I said, ‘If we fail, then let’s fail in the most beautiful way’. And that’s exactly how I see it again.
“After the game (last week) everyone in the stadium thought ‘that’s it’. Now it’s a week later I don’t think everyone thinks it is already decided. We want to win the game. If we want to win, we better play good. If we play good, we have a chance to win it. Then we will see.”
Liverpool’s last three games in all competitions have been a huge disappointment. Liverpool drew 2-2 at Manchester United in the league before the defeat at home to Atalanta. Then on Sunday they lost 1-0 at home to Crystal Palace.
These two sides were drawn in the same group during the 2020-21 Champions League season. Liverpool lost 2-0 at home to Atalanta but won 5-0 over in Bergamo thanks to a hat-trick from Diogo Jota, who is back fit again after a knee injury. Liverpool fans will be hoping for a similar result in Italy tonight. Jurgen Klopp will be without defender Conor Bradley tonight, who is set to miss three weeks with an ankle injury picked up in the defeat to Crystal Palace. But Trent Alexander-Arnold returned from a knee injury in the first leg and is set to make his first start since his injury.
Team news to follow shortly.
Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 3 months with unlimited access to our award-winning website, exclusive app, money-saving offers and more.