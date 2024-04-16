Junior Colson, Kris Jenkins catching up with Jim Harbaugh on pre-draft Chargers visit

Former Michigan wide receiver Roman Wilson recently said that he expects the Chargers to take several Wolverines in this year's draft because of head coach Jim Harbaugh's presence and a pair of options are spending time with the team as the pre-draft visit window comes to an end.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that linebacker Junior Colson and defensive tackle Kris Jenkins are both visiting with the Chargers on Tuesday.

Colson had 256 tackles, 8.5 tackles for loss, six sacks, five passes defensed, and a fumble recovery over the last three seasons. Jenkins posted 113 tackles, 8.5 tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks, an interception, and a fumble recovery over the same span.

There were 18 Michigan players invited to the Scouting Combine overall, so there are plenty of options for Harbaugh to look at if he wants to bring some familiar faces out to California with him.